iiV Health Solutions initiated an important conversation about Peripheral Arterial Disease and its early detection at a gala event recently hosted by the Rotary Club of Mumbai Mulund South

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15: iiV Health Solutions, an emerging technology-driven innovative company in the preventive health-tech space in India, organized an interactive metaverse experience for dignitaries who attended the Rotary Community Care Excellence Awards held on June 3, 2023, at Radisson Blu, Marol, Mumbai.

The gala event, hosted by Rotary District 3141 and Rotary Club of Mumbai Mulund South, recognized the extraordinary efforts of awardees dedicated to service, compassion, and excellence in disease prevention and treatment, maternal and child care, environment, literacy, sanitation, and community development, among other fields.

iiV Health Solutions took the opportunity to raise awareness about Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD), a major underestimated chronic disease in India affecting 41-54 million people. If left undetected, PAD can lead to heart attacks, brain strokes, or amputations. Currently, the medical device space lacks a smart device capable of non-invasive and affordable PAD detection.

iiV Health Solutions, focusing on the future of preventive health-tech leveraging AI/ML with Israeli technology, introduced their revolutionary breakthrough device and brand to the attendees through an immersive augmented reality experience at the recently held event. The event witnessed the esteemed presence of District Governor of RID 3141, Sandip Agarwalla, First Lady Malini Agarwalla, Sonali Khattar, President Rotary Club of Mumbai Mulund South, and Convenor Khosla along with the Co-Founders, Pooja Arambhan and Alfred Arambhan, of iiV Health Solutions. The jury comprised of Dr. Kanak Lata Saxena, Prof. MV Ashok, and Prof. Bhaskar Thorat.

The attending dignitaries applauded the technology of this soon-to-be-launched device that makes preventive healthcare affordable, accurate, and accessible, aligning with the Make in India and Atma Nirbhar Bharat initiatives of the Government, empowering women through its women-led team.

As part of its social impact mission and five-year plan, the Co-Founders of iiV Health Solutions pledged to support the Rotary Club of Mumbai Mulund South with Preventive Health Tech support by conducting medical camps for the next 5 years. This initiative aims to ensure equity in healthcare across urban and rural India for the district extending up to Palghar.

