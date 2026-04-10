Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 10 (ANI): A clinical second-half display led by Joseph Sunny helped SC Delhi secure a commanding 3-0 victory over NorthEast United FC in Indian Super League 2025-26 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Friday.

The win marks SC Delhi's second consecutive victory of the season, lifting them to eighth in the standings with eight points, while NorthEast United FC slip to tenth with six points. Joseph Sunny was adjudged Player of the Match for his decisive brace, according to a press release from the AIFF Media.

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NorthEast United FC head coach Juan Pedro Benali made two changes to his side, bringing back captain Miguel Zabaco in defence and introducing Ankith P in attack. SC Delhi, under assistant coach Noel Joseph in the absence of suspended head coach Tomasz Tchorz, made one change, handing a start to Paraguayan striker Julio Rivas.

The contest began at a brisk pace, with NorthEast United creating early pressure. Jithin MS tested Nora Fernandes inside the opening minute, while Bekey Oram's curling cross nearly caught the goalkeeper off guard, forcing a sharp intervention. SC Delhi responded with attempts of their own, as Mohammed Aimen and Devendra Murgaokar both tried their luck from a distance.

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Despite promising build-up play from both sides, neither team was able to find the cutting edge in the final third. Jithin remained a constant threat down the flanks for the Highlanders, while SC Delhi's defence, marshalled by Alex Saji, held firm.

The first half remained a cagey affair, with a crucial last-ditch challenge from the Highlanders defender Dinesh Singh denying Aimen a chance to cross, as the teams went into the break locked at 0-0.

The tempo picked up after the restart, with both sides showing greater attacking intent. Jairo Samperio, introduced at half-time, tested Fernandes from distance, while Aimen came close at the other end after a surging run into the box.

The breakthrough arrived in the 65th minute through a well-crafted move from SC Delhi. Aimen's vision unlocked the hosts' defence with a perfectly timed through ball to Joseph Sunny. The winger kept his composure to guide a precise finish into the far corner, giving the visitors a 1-0 lead.

SC Delhi doubled their advantage just four minutes later with a moment of individual brilliance. Midfielder Abdul-Halik Hudu initiated the move with a lofted pass from deep, and Sunny timed his run to perfection, controlling the ball past his marker Dinesh before lifting a composed finish over the advancing Gurmeet Singh to make it 2-0.

The visitors continued to dominate, and nearly added a third in the 73rd minute when Sunny turned provider, setting up Sourav K, whose powerful strike was denied by Gurmeet.

The third goal arrived in the 80th minute following a flowing team move. Ousmane Fane drove forward from midfield before combining with Sunny, who squared the ball to Aimen. The forward showed great composure, weaving past defenders before unleashing a powerful right-footed strike into the top corner to seal the result.

NorthEast United continued to push for a response in the closing stages, with Lalrinzuala Hauhnar forcing a save from Fernandes, but the hosts were unable to find a breakthrough.

The final whistle confirmed a dominant 3-0 victory for SC Delhi, as they continued their resurgence with back-to-back wins in the competition. (ANI)

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