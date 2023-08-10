PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 10: Subhash Runwal, Chairman – Runwal, a leading real estate developer with a legacy of over four decades, was recognized with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the first-ever RICS South Asia Awards. RICS (Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors) is a global industry body representing professionals across the country. Hosting its first-ever awards, it aimed to recognize global and Indian industry-leading achievements and demonstrate the upholding of the highest standards of professionalism and ethics by individuals and teams across built and natural environments. The award ceremony was graced by Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Govt. of India at The Lalit, Delhi.

This recognition is a testimony to Runwal's exceptional contributions, outstanding achievements, and unwavering dedication to the real estate sector. Throughout his illustrious career, he has consistently displayed exemplary leadership, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. With his belief 'Nothing is Impossible', he has not only achieved remarkable success but also left a lasting mark on the industry, inspiring countless professionals to follow in his footsteps. This is a distinguished honour presented to him for demonstrating unmatched vision and perseverance, and leaving a profound impact on the real estate landscape.

Commenting on the award, Subhash Runwal said, "I am thankful to RICS for this prestigious recognition. I entered this business in the 70s, and this very long and fruitful journey has been highly rewarding. This award also belongs to everyone who has been associated with us. We have always thrived on being customer centric and are glad to fulfill our client's dream of owning a home, and handing them the keys is one of the most joyful moments. It is our great pleasure and honour to have the trust of over 35,000+ happy families."

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Subhash Runwal is very compassionate and active towards giving back to society by contributing to various charitable causes, like donating generously for cancer treatments in the form of a cancer detection van, radiation centers, etc. Under the banner Subhash Runwal Education Foundation a lot of deserving students can avail financial aid to pursue further studies. There are multiple hostels across the MRR region built and managed under the same banner.

About Runwal

Established in 1978, Runwal is one of Mumbai's premier real estate developers, operating in the residential, commercial, and organized retail verticals for over 4 decades, with a robust track record of 42+ delivered projects and 24 ongoing projects. The developer boasts of over 35,000+ happy families; it has continuously driven to keep the 'customer' as a focal point in the designing, planning, and construction of all its projects. The testimony of their legacy has been that 35+ awards have been won by the group over these years.For more information, visit https://www.runwal.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2183202/Runwal_RICS_Award.jpg

