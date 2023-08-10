Mumbai, August 10: Good news for those looking to buy affordable houses in Mumbai, as the Maharashtra Housing Area Development Authority (MHADA) is releasing an advertisement for over 4082 houses in the city. The announcement will be made on August 14. As per the report published in The Times of India on August 4th, approximately 120,000 eager participants have been eagerly anticipating this announcement, especially since the original date of July 18th had been postponed. Each participant has deposited an amount ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1.52 lakh. With this, many dreams of purchasing a house in Mumbai will come true.

As per the reports, Mhada has collected an earnest money deposit of Rs 519 crore from applicants. In the event of unsuccessful bids, the housing board will facilitate online refunds. Applicants have highlighted that during this period, the housing board has been generating significant interest earnings from this amount. Nonetheless, a representative from MHADA has dismissed this sum as inconsequential. MHADA Mumbai Board Lottery 2023: Registration Begins From May 22 For 4,083 Houses Up for Sale, Know Draw Result Date and How to Apply Online at lottery.mhada.gov.in.

Location of the Flats:

The apartments are situated across various areas, including Andheri, Juhu, Goregaon, Kandivali, Borivali, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Powai, Tardeo, and Sion. Among these, 1,947 flats are falling under the PMJAY scheme, primarily located in Pahadi Goregaon. During a press briefing held at MHADA's headquarters in Bandra East on Wednesday, the State Housing Minister, Atul Save, officially announced August 14 as the scheduled date for the lottery draw. He also mentioned that the Deputy Chief Ministers, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, are expected to grace the event with their presence. Konkan MHADA Lottery 2023 Result Out; Know How to Check the List of Lucky Winners For 4,640 Houses.

This marked Atul Save's inaugural visit to MHADA since assuming his role as the housing minister. During this visit, he was briefed about several key initiatives, including the millworkers' housing scheme, the BDD chawl redevelopment project, and the Kamathipura redevelopment schemes.

