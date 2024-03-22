PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal), [India], March 22: Brace yourselves for an exhilarating voyage into the realm of beauty at India's largest multi-brand destination! SSBeauty at Quest Mall, Kolkata, invites you to embark on a transformative journey through a universe of makeup, skincare, haircare, and experiential zones, where mastering your look reaches new heights of possibility!

As part of Shoppers Stop, India's premier fashion, beauty, and gifting omnichannel destination, SSBeauty proudly unveils its 14th store in the country. Nestled within the opulent confines of Quest Mall, SSBeauty stands as an epitome of luxury, spanning an expansive 9000 sq. ft. area adorned with modern design and state-of-the-art displays.

Situated on the 1st floor of Quest Mall, SSBeauty epitomises the essence of "Inspiring Elegance" with its innovative approach to beauty retail. Beyond shopping, it serves as a haven of indulgence and convenience, featuring a dedicated Treatment Room offering luxurious facials and treatments for a rejuvenating self-love experience. Additionally, beauty enthusiasts can explore the latest nail trends at the Nail Bar, offering a plethora of nail care and styling options.

At SSBeauty, luxury meets diversity with an impressive lineup of global powerhouse brands like Dior, NARS, Armani Beauty, Kilian, Laura Mercier, Givenchy, Clarins, Lancome, Kiehl's, Shiseido, Jo Malone, and Tom Ford, alongside Indian favourites like Forest Essentials, Kay Beauty, Colorbar, and Kama Ayurveda. From makeup to skincare, fragrances, and grooming for men, SSBeauty curates a comprehensive collection to cater to every beauty need and desire.

Commenting on the launch of their new store, Biju Kassim, CEO of Beauty at Shoppers Stop, "I am super excited to announce the grand opening of the largest beauty store in the country! This moment marks a significant milestone for us, as we continue to revolutionise retail in India with each new store launch. SSBeauty at Quest Mall is a testament to our commitment to providing a cutting-edge shopping experience for the modern beauty enthusiast. More than just a store, it represents a bold shift in the beauty industry, ushering in a new era of retail innovation. Welcome to a vibrant world of glamour, meticulously crafted to inspire and empower all of you".

The city of joy witnessed history in the making as we experienced a momentous event today. India's largest beauty destination, SSBeauty at Quest Mall opened with makeup experts from SSBeauty becoming the new official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title holders for completing the Most Cosmetic Makeovers In One Hour on 21st March.

SSBeauty's takes beauty retail and immersive experiences to the next level at Quest Mall, Kolkata.

