Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4: Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, successfully hosted the third edition of the ESG Leadership Summit 2025 on June 27, 2025, under the theme 'Setting a Sustainable Course for Growth'. The on-the-ground summit brought together ESG experts, business leaders, policymakers, and sustainability advocates to explore and advance India's growing focus on integrating Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles into corporate strategy.

One of the highlights of the summit was the launch of D&B's exclusive report, 'Rethinking the Future of the Sustainability Sector', which offers valuable insights and a curated list of 1,200 top-performing companies. The Summit also featured the 'ESG Champions of India 2025' awards, recognizing organizations that have demonstrated outstanding leadership in areas such as environmental stewardship, human capital development, community engagement, and corporate governance.

Avinash Gupta, Managing Director & CEO - India, Dun & Bradstreet, emphasized India's pioneering role in driving sustainable business transformation, stating, "The ESG Leadership Summit 2025 reaffirmed our belief that sustainability is not just a responsibility -- it's a strategic advantage. Through meaningful dialogue, industry recognition, and actionable insights, we aim to empower businesses of all sizes to embed ESG at the core of their operations. At Dun & Bradstreet India, we are committed to helping organizations navigate this journey with data-driven intelligence and purpose-led growth."

The summit was held in collaboration with Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, reinforcing a shared commitment to sustainable and inclusive growth.

