Los Angeles, September 4: “You” star Penn Badgley has announced that he’s become a father to identical twin boys. Badgley, who is married to Domino Kirke, took to Instagram, where he shared a video about an upcoming live event for his upcoming book Crushmore. The actor wrote the book with his Podcrushed cohosts Nava Kavelin and Sophie Ansari.

"Interrupting twin paternity leave to announce a live event @podcrushed at @symphonyspace Oct 14 NYC supporting the release of our book CRUSHMORE. Truly proud of this one. Please check it out! @podcrushed for all info," he captioned his video. Matthew Perry Death Case: ‘Ketamine Queen’ Jasveen Sangha Pleads Guilty to Supplying Drugs That Killed the ‘Friends’ Star, Could Face 65 Years in Prison.

In the clip, Badgley whispers as he went on to announce the live event, before panning the camera to the feet of one of his newborns, reports people.com. He is heard saying: "There's tiny little baby feet right there. I don't want to wake them up." Ahead of the little ones' arrival, the mom of four, 41, shared a picture of her baby bump on her Instagram Stories with a peace hand sign emoji on top of it.

The new additions to the family will join the couple's 4-year-old son, as well as Kirke's son Cassius, 16, from a previous relationship. While speaking with Access Hollywood on the red carpet for the premiere of the final season of Netflix's You, the John Tucker Must Die actor opened up about the importance of raising boys, noting "pressure" that's on him and his wife to "raise them well." ‘Wuthering Heights’ Teaser Out: Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie Ignite Screen With Intense Romance in Emily Bronte’s Classic Adaptation Set for 2026 Release (Watch Video).

“They’re identical boys, so now we have four boys,” he shared. “You know, I do mean this sincerely. It sounds a bit tacky, but the world needs more good men, so you know, pressure’s on us to raise them well.” When asked to share his dad's superpower, the Easy A actor replied: “Well, it’s my patience until I’ve lost it, and then I’m just as bad as anybody else. But, I can be very patient.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 04, 2025 04:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).