Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 2: Nykaa, an omnichannel consumer-tech company, and India’s most preferred beauty and lifestyle retailer, in collaboration with BookMyShow, the nation's leading entertainment destination, presents Nykaaland - India's inaugural and extraordinary beauty and lifestyle festival.

Envisioned as an unparalleled experience, Nykaaland guarantees an unforgettable weekend, featuring captivating encounters with renowned brands and influential figures from the realms of beauty and fashion. The first edition of the festival, which is co-produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow, will be hosted in Mumbai, on 4th-5th November 2023 at the Royal Western India Turf Club, Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

With its foundation built upon Nykaa's expertise in curation and its robust brand partnerships, Nykaaland aims to revolutionize our perception and encounter with beauty and fashion. The meticulously planned two-day festival endeavours to push the boundaries of imagination and offer an unconventional experience of these domains, at a grandeur and scale that has never been witnessed in the country before.

If you are still wondering what Nykaaland has in store for you, allow us to give you a few cues! Picture Alice in Wonderland with a touch of ‘Beautycore’- a captivating blend of beauty's sparkle and fashion’s glamour, intertwined with boundless inspiration and creativity, all crafted to delight your senses. Expect a splendid curation of global favourites, homegrown legends and hidden gems under one roof, showcasing Nykaa’s distinct and remarkable offerings in beauty and some of the most exciting curations from Nykaa Fashion.

One can expect a multitude of tech interventions, cutting-edge product experiences, never-seen-before avatars and offerings from brands, along with the world’s best makeup artists, dermatologists, entrepreneurs, tastemakers and opinion leaders coming together for a discourse on everything beauty, fashion and lifestyle. Nykaa Fashion will bring to consumers fashion-centric experiences, helping them discover the latest and the most style-forward collections. And in line with Nykaaland’s spirit of self-expression, the programming will include an equally incredible assortment of music and entertainment, making it a must-attend for all, whether they’re looking to explore cult brands, discover the latest viral trends or simply be part of the country’s first such experience!

Anchit Nayar, Executive Director and CEO – Nykaa Beauty said, “Through our decade-long journey in India's beauty and lifestyle industry, Nykaa has been at the forefront of transforming the landscape, introducing consumers to innovative beauty concepts and renowned global brands. Nykaaland embodies our vision to explore the highest realms of experiential lifestyle retail- bringing together consumers, creators and communities to celebrate extraordinary brands and experiences. Through this event and our partnership with BookMyShow Live, we hope to create a remarkable milestone in India's retail landscape, symbolizing a decade of growth and innovation. From digital aisles to physical store shelves, and now venturing into the experiential Nykaaland, we look forward to connecting with our valued consumers in an unprecedented format and shaping the future of beauty and lifestyle experiences in India.”

Owen Roncon, Chief of Business – Live Events, BookMyShow said, “The out-of-home entertainment ecosystem in India is a melting pot of growing recreational preferences, with users lapping up unique experiences like never before. As BookMyShow Live forays into yet another unique experiential category with India’s first ever beauty festival ‘Nykaaland’, we are delighted to partner with Nykaa, to bring together the best of both worlds, combining our expertise in curating unforgettable live experiences and Nykaa's unmatched prowess in the beauty and lifestyle industry. This extraordinary collaboration seeks to empower individuals, inspire self-expression and revolutionize the way India experiences beauty. Nykaaland will serve as a platform to celebrate diversity, inspire creativity, and redefine the way India indulges in the world of beauty. The debut edition of the festival will bring together a highly desirable, curated ensemble of unique events and experiences, giving millions of consumers, access to local and international beauty and fashion brands as also artists, leaving an indelible mark on the beauty landscape.”

Gear up for a soon-to-be-announced headliner act, a dream line-up of international MUAs and some of the biggest content creators. Not to mention the largest collective of the best homegrown and global beauty brands such as Charlotte Tilbury, Murad, Huda Beauty, MAC, Clinique, Lakmé, Dove, Maybelline, L'Oréal Paris, L'Oréal Professionnel, Benefit Cosmetics, Sol de Janeiro, Pat McGrath and Anomaly amongst several others, all under one roof.

