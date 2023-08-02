Hyderabad, August 2: In a horrific accident, an eight-year-old girl who was on her way to school with her father was crushed to death under a bus in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Diskshita, a third standard student of Delhi Public School, was going to school with her father on his scooty. The incident occurred in Bachupally. The two-wheeler reportedly skid after hitting a pothole on the road. Both Kishore and her daughter fell on the road. The girl came under the wheels of a private bus, which was coming from behind.

Kishore escaped with a fracture. Heart-rending scene was witnessed as the girl’s mother with younger daughter in her lap was sitting next to Dikshita's body on the road. Child Miraculously Survives After Being Run Over by Car in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur (Watch Video).

School Girl Run Over by Bus in Hyderabad

Tragic, an 8yr old girl was killed and her father injured, when a #SchoolBus hit their scooter and she was run over by the bus. The school bus driver was driving recklessly, said @BachupallyS . She identified as Dikshita, a class 3 student at DPS.#Hyderabad #SchoolBusAccident pic.twitter.com/hkiEaZOpYr — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) August 2, 2023

Police said the bus driver was driving the vehicle at a high speed which resulted in the tragedy. Police have arrested the driver for rash and negligent driving. Hyderabad Shocker: 2-Year-Old Girl Sleeping in Parking Lot of an Apartment in Hyderabad Run Over by Car, Dies; Case Registered.

Local residents said the potholes formed on roads due to the recent heavy rains have become a death trap for road users. They alleged that the municipal authorities were not undertaking repairs on time resulting in accidents.

