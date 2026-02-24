NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], February 24: India's largest and most trusted eye care network, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, marked its formal entry into the national capital with the launch of its advanced eye hospital at Preet Vihar in the presence of leading dignitaries and members of the medical fraternity. The launch represents a significant milestone in the group's continued growth in Delhi NCR, where it now operates four hospitals, bringing world-class ophthalmic care closer to patients across the region.

The new hospital was inaugurated by Shri Harsh Malhotra, Union Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways and Corporate Affairs and Dr. Harsh Vardhan, former Union Health Minister, in the presence of Shri Om Prakash Sharma, Member of the Delhi Legislative Assembly; and Shri Ramesh Kumar Garg, Municipal Councillor, Preet Vihar.

Spread across three floors and over 7,000 sq. ft., the centre is designed as a comprehensive eye care destination, offering advanced diagnostics and precision-driven surgical care under one roof. The facility features a robotic cataract surgery suite, a comprehensive Contoura LASIK facility, and a surgical viewing gallery that promotes patient awareness and transparency.

A key highlight of the launch is the appointment of Dr. Siddarth Sain as Clinical Head. A widely respected name in East Delhi, he brings deep clinical expertise and a strong connection with the Preet Vihar community. He is joined by Dr. Saumya Sharma, an expert in Cornea, Cataract and Refractive services, and is supported by a team of specialists including Dr. Puneet Jain, Dr. Karthikeya and Dr. Rahul Bhatia.

The centre's clinical excellence is further strengthened by the guidance of Padma Shri awardee Dr. J. S. Titiyal, Regional Medical Director and one of India's most distinguished ophthalmologists, whose pioneering work in academics and advanced corneal care has helped shape modern eye care in the country.

Speaking after inaugurating the new hospital, Shri Harsh Malhotra, Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways and Corporate Affairs, Government of India, said, "I congratulate Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital on bringing this advanced eye care facility to Preet Vihar. Institutions like this play an important role in making specialised healthcare accessible within the community. I am confident this centre will not only deliver world-class treatment but also create greater awareness about the importance of regular eye check-ups for the timely detection and prevention of vision problems."

Dr. Harsh Vardhan, former Union Health Minister, said, "Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital has consistently contributed to strengthening India's ophthalmic care landscape through technology, clinical excellence, and patient-centric services. With rising vision disorders, regular eye examinations and early intervention are critical, and this new centre will help people in East Delhi access quality care closer to home."

Addressing the media during the launch event, the Chief Business Officer of Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, Dr. Ashar Agarwal said, "The launch of our Preet Vihar centre brings the full strength of the Dr Agarwals network to Delhi -- world-class infrastructure, cutting-edge technology, and nationally renowned clinical talent. This is not just the opening of a new hospital, but a significant milestone in our journey to build a strong, future-ready ophthalmic network across NCR. With four centres now operational in the region, we are committed to creating centres of excellence that deliver global standards of care and set new benchmarks in advanced eye care for Delhi."

The Regional Head - Clinical Services, New Delhi, Dr. Jeewan Singh Titiyal, observed, "The clinical ecosystem at Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital is defined by innovation and outcomes-driven care. With pioneering innovations like PDEK, SFT, PPP, and CAIRS, the group continues to define clinical excellence and set new benchmarks in modern ophthalmology. This facility will play a significant role in advancing high-quality ophthalmic care in the region."

Dr. Siddarth Sain, Clinical Head, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, Preet Vihar, said, "Bringing this level of advanced eye care to a community I have served for many years is truly special. In my two decades of ophthalmology practice, I have seen how timely access to the right technology and expertise can transform visual outcomes. At our Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital in Preet Vihar, our focus is to combine cutting-edge technology with personalised care so that patients in East Delhi receive comprehensive, world-class treatment closer to their homes. Through initiatives such as free consultations and patient education, we also hope to encourage people to prioritise regular eye examinations and preventive vision care."

Backed by its extensive national and international network, the hospital brings globally benchmarked clinical protocols and cutting-edge technology to Delhi NCR.

As part of its inaugural community initiative, free consultations will be available to all patients until 31 April 2026.

