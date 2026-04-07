PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 7: The GCC Workplace Innovation Summit & Awards 2026 (GCCWPA 2026) is set to return for its third edition, reaffirming its position as India's largest platform recognising excellence across the Global Capability Center (GCC) ecosystem. As GCCs continue to redefine how modern enterprises build innovation-led, high-impact workplaces, the awards aim to honour the organisations and leaders driving transformation, talent excellence, and measurable business impact from India.

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Scheduled for 30-31 July 2026 at Hilton Manyata, Bengaluru, the awards will recognise the top GCCs of the year, along with eight individual leadership categories. The platform celebrates organisations and leaders championing workplace innovation, enterprise transformation, talent development, and strategic value creation for their global enterprises.

Positioned as one of India's biggest recognition platforms for GCCs, the GCC Workplace Awards shine a spotlight on organisations that are building world-class workplaces, enabling digital and AI-led innovation, strengthening talent and culture, and delivering measurable business impact.

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Nominations for the GCC Workplace Awards 2026 are now open, inviting GCCs across India to submit their most impactful initiatives, transformation journeys, and leadership stories that demonstrate innovation, measurable outcomes, and workplace excellence.

"Global Capability Centers in India are rapidly evolving into strategic innovation hubs for global enterprises. The GCC Workplace Awards were created to recognise organisations and leaders who are not only delivering business value, but also redefining what a high-impact workplace looks like from talent innovation and culture to digital transformation and leadership excellence. By celebrating these achievements, we aim to spotlight the role GCCs play in shaping the future of work," said Anuj Agrawal, Founder & CEO of Zyoin Group, organiser of GCCWPA.

India today hosts over 1,900+ Global Capability Centers, making it the largest GCC ecosystem in the world and a critical hub for global innovation, product development, and enterprise transformation.

Since its inception, the platform has celebrated 150+ winners across multiple categories, recognising organisations that have set new benchmarks in innovation, talent strategy, workplace transformation, and business impact within their GCC operations.

The two-day platform will bring together 1,200+ GCC leaders, 200+ speakers, and representatives from over 500 GCCs, creating a powerful opportunity for CXOs, innovation leaders, and transformation experts to connect, exchange insights, and celebrate excellence across the GCC ecosystem.

Alongside the awards ceremony, the summit will feature keynotes, panel discussions, fireside chats, curated roundtables, and the launch of the GCC Innovation Playbook 2026, showcasing innovation case studies and best practices from leading GCCs in India.

To learn more about GCCWPA 2026 and submit nominations for the GCC Workplace Awards, visit:

www.workplaceawards.in

About Zyoin Group:Zyoin is India's leading AI-augmented Talent Advisory Firm, combining the power of advanced technology with the intuition of expert recruiters to help businesses hire smarter, faster, and better. For over two decades, we've partnered with global enterprises, GCCs, and startups to design adaptive hiring models, deliver deep market intelligence, and build high-performing teams across technology, business, and emerging domains. At Zyoin, AI drives our speed -- but our people bring the purpose. Every solution we deliver is powered by human values, deep networks, and domain expertise -- ensuring precision in talent discovery and empathy in every interaction.

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