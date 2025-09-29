VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 29: Are you also a beneficiary of the Indiramma Illu scheme in Telangana state and are looking to get information regarding your selection under the scheme, or not? Then worry not, the Telangana state government scheme has released the beneficiary list for you. The beneficiary list will contain the names of all the citizens of Telangana state who are selected under the scheme and will receive the financial assistance for building their houses. To check the beneficiary name of the scheme, the citizens of Telangana state can simply visit the official website and enter the necessary information.

About Indiramma Illu

The Telangana state government launched the scheme to provide financial assistance to the citizens of Telangana state who do not have a permanent house. Under this scheme, financial assistance of INR 5 lakh will be given to the selected citizens, which will help them to build their own houses. The state government will also provide land to the farmers to do not have a permanent piece of land in Telangana state. The scheme will significantly reduce the number of homeless citizens in Telangana state and allow the citizens to get financial assistance for the construction of their houses.

Benefits

* The state government will provide financial assistance of INR 5 lakh to the selected citizens.

* The authorities will also provide a permanent piece of land to those who do not have land in Telangana state.

* The scheme will significantly reduce the number of homeless citizens in Telangana state.

* This scheme is very beneficial for the citizens who do not have the financial assistance to build their own houses.

Eligibility Criteria

* You must be a permanent resident of Telangana.

* You must belong to the lower or middle-class category.

* You must not be registered under any other housing scheme in Telangana state.

* You must not own a permanent house.

Salient Features

* Objective of categories: The main objective of categories is to filter the citizens selected under the scheme.

* Houses build: Telangana state government will build a total of 3500 houses across 119 Assembly constituencies.

* Categories: There are multiple categories that are introduced by the Telangana state government to divide the citizens selected under the scheme.

* Financial benefits: The financial assistance of INR 5 lakh will be given to the citizens under the L1 category because they have land but not the money to build a house.

How to Search Indiramma Illu Beneficiary List?

* All the citizens of Telangana state who want to search the Indiramma Illu Beneficiary List are requested to visit the Official Website.

* Once the citizens reach the homepage of the official website they must locate and click on the option called Search Indiramma Illu List

* A new page will appear on your desktop screen the beneficiaries must note they have to enter all the details accurately.

* The citizens must enter the details that are asked and make sure to read the terms and conditions and other necessary information.

* After entering all the details the citizens must quickly review it and click on the option "submit" to complete their process.

Helpline Number

* 040-29390057

