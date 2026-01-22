VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 22: Indo National Limited (BOM 504058, NSE: NIPPOBATRY), the company behind the iconic consumer electrical brand Nippo, has announced the appointment of Mr. S. R. Aravind Kumar as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

A qualified Chartered Accountant with over 23 years of experience, Mr. Aravind brings strong expertise in financial planning, governance, risk management, compliance, and P&L leadership. His career spans corporate finance, internal audit, taxation, reporting standards, and the implementation of robust financial systems and controls.

Prior to joining Indo National Limited, he served as CFO at Magenta EV Solutions Pvt. Ltd. and Kineco Limited, where he played a key role in driving financial transformation and supporting growth initiatives. Earlier, he held leadership roles at Grant Thornton India LLP, Renault Nissan Technology & Business Centre India Pvt. Ltd., and Rising Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Pavan Kumar BVS, Chief Executive Officer, Indo National Limited, said,"Aravind's strong financial acumen and cross-industry experience will be critical as we strengthen governance and support the company's next phase of growth and diversification. His leadership will help drive efficiency, discipline, business strategy and long-term value creation."

Sharing his perspective, Mr. S. R. Aravind Kumar, Chief Financial Officer, said,"Indo National is at an exciting stage of transformation, with a strong legacy and expanding presence across new-age consumer and energy categories. I look forward to working with the leadership team to build resilient financial frameworks that enable sustainable and profitable growth."

The appointment underscores Indo National's continued focus on robust financial stewardship, disciplined execution, and sustainable growth as it expands into new product categories and modernises its manufacturing and business operations.

About Indo National Limited (Manufacturer of Nippo batteries and consumer electricals)

Established in 1972 and headquartered in Chennai, Indo National Limited is one of India's leading dry-cell battery manufacturers and a trusted household name through its flagship brand, Nippo. Beyond batteries, the company offers a diverse range of flashlights, mosquito swatters, LED lighting products, and electrical accessories. Indo National has recently diversified into homecare solutions and sustainability-driven products, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and responsible growth.

