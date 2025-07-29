BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29: In a landmark collaboration with ICICI Prudential Life, Infidigit, one of India's leading SEO agencies, is setting a new standard in search marketing by moving beyond traditional SEO and delivering results through AI-powered strategies. With a team of over 150+ SEO experts and its proprietary platform Infigrowth, Infidigit helps enterprise brands improve visibility across Google's AI Overviews, AI Mode, LLMs like ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, voice search, and local search.

For ICICI Prudential Life, one of Infidigit's key enterprise clients in the BFSI sector, the agency delivered over 1,100+ AI Overview optimisations and secured multiple placements across large language model (LLM) results. These efforts significantly enhanced the brand's visibility in AI-generated and voice search outcomes in term life insurance sector.

Guruvignesh S, Senior Manager at ICICI Prudential Life, said, "Infidigit's SEO team's strategic efforts have helped us gain significant presence in AI Overviews, unlocking new opportunities for organic growth."

Beyond individual client milestones, Infidigit has executed over 45,500+ AI Overview optimisations across key sectors. This includes more than 20,000+ in BFSI, 14,000+ in eCommerce & D2C, 7,000+ in Technology, and 4,500+ in Travel & Entertainment. These results were driven by structured content strategies, real-time SEO audits, automated internal linking, and topic expansion aligned with the evolving behaviours of large language models (LLMs).

These results demonstrate a clear trend: AI-enhanced SEO is no longer optional; it's essential for visibility in today's evolving search ecosystem.

What makes Infidigit different isn't just that it has embraced AI SEO. It has turned the approach into a results-led approach. While many are still exploring possibilities, Infidigit is executing proven strategies across AI Overviews, LLMs, voice search, and location-based results. Its strength lies in combining deep SEO expertise with AI's speed, precision, and scale.

At the heart of this transformation is Infigrowth, Infidigit's proprietary digital growth platform. Purpose-built for AI-powered SEO and data-led marketing, Infigrowth enables teams to act on real-time insights, automate complex SEO tasks, and optimise content for evolving search environments. These diverse features are all within one integrated system.

"At Infidigit, we don't just adapt to the future of SEO, we shape it," said Kaushal Thakkar, Founder and CEO of Infidigit.

"With 150+ SEO experts and our proprietary platform Infigrowth, we deliver outcomes, not guesswork. While others are still testing AI strategies, we've already implemented AI Overview optimisations, LLM-based content scaling, and structured data deployments. That's why brands like ICICI Prudential trust us to lead their search growth."

As search continues to shift toward generative results and AI-led discovery, Infidigit is supporting brands with a combination of human expertise and AI-powered tools to help them navigate the evolving search landscape.

