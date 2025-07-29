The WWE Monday Night Raw before SummerSlam 2025 witnessed an all-out brawl between almost all red-brand participants. This was also the first RAW after Hulk Hogan's untimely demise, as the company paid a heartfelt tribute to the WWE Hall of Famer. Check out all the WWE RAW results and highlights from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit below. Hulk Hogan Dies: Monday Night RAW Begins With 10-Bell Salute For Legendary WWE Hall of Famer Wrestler (Watch Video)

Bronson Reed-Bron Breakker Lay Down Roman Reigns and Jey Uso

Jey Uso got interrupted by Paul Heyman to start the show, where 'The Oracle' slated how teaming up with Roman Reigns is a mistake. Uso took on Bronson Reed in the main event, which after an exchange of blows saw Bron Breakker crash the party, and lay down 'Yeet'mania star.

Roman Reigns came out to save his SummerSlam 2025 partner, but Reed and Breakker overpowered the tribal chief. Both took turns to dismantle Reigns, which eventually ended in Breakker stealing Roman's shoes, and then Paul Heyman and Co faction standing tall in the ring.

Jey Uso and Roman Reigns Downed

CM Punk and Gunther Indulge In Another Verbal Squabble

As expected with both wrestlers in attendance, CM Punk and Gunther, ahead of the World Heavyweight Title match at SummerSlam 2025, faced off in an in-ring verbal confrontation. Gunther, as the champions elaborated about his feats, while Punk reminded the Ring General of the laurels the second-city saint has already achieved in his career. Despite heated exchanges, both Punk and Gunther refrain from using their hands, creating a perfect build-up to SummerSlam night 1 main event.

CM Punk and Gunther Have Final Face-Off Before SummerSlam

AJ Styles and Dominik Mysterio Come Face-to-face in Tag Match

Ahead of their men's intercontinental title match at SummerSlam 2025, AJ Styles and Dominik Mysterio met each other in a six-person tag match, which included The Kabuki Warriors and Women's Tag Champions The Judgment Day. The match had exceptionally high-flying action, with all participants showcasing their aerial might. Eventually, it was AJ Styles, who pinned Dominik to claim a clean win, to get a psychological advantage ahead of SummerSlam.

AJ Styles Pins Dominik Mysterio in Tag Match

The Judgment Day Retain Tag Titles

Finn Balor and JD McDonagh put their world tag titles on the line against Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro, where the contest eventually ended controversially, helping The Judgment Day retain their championship. NWO looked primed to win the tag belts, but not one but two El Grande Americanos interupted the match, leading to Wilde and Del Toro losing the contest. WWE SummerSlam 2025: Check Schedule of Matches for Nights 1 and 2 in Historic Two-Night PLE.

Finn Balor and JD McDonagh Remain Champs

Eight-Women Tag Match

A high-profile eight-women tag match took place on RAW, which was one of the highlights of the night, featuring Rhea Ripley, Naomi, and Iyo Sky in action ahead of their triple-threat Women's Championship match at SummerSlam. It was Rhea, Iyo, Stephanie Vaquer, and Nikki Bella who came out on top against Naomi, Chelsea Green, Alba Fyre, and Piper Niven in a fun match.

Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Stephanie Vaquer & Nikki Bella Win

In other matches, the contest between Sheamus and Grayson Waller ended in the Celtic Warriors' win, but saw Rusev attack his long-time rival, reigniting their rivalry.

