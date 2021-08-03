Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 3 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Infoglen, the Silicon Valley-based technology trailblazer and an advanced Salesforce partner, today announced that it has onboarded Ram Ramalingam as its Chief Marketing Officer to help ramp-up its goals around strategy, branding & digital.

In just over 6-years, Infoglen has garnered a serious reputation in the Salesforce consulting space in North America by winning (& delivering) turnkey innovation projects for the Fortune 500 / S&P 100 clients like Google, Rapid-7, et al. and in the SMB segment as well.

"Infoglen has been adding immense business value to our clients and growing organically at around 35% CAGR for over 6-years. So, what we really needed is a strong storyteller -- a maverick marketing leader to help us plan our go-to-market, build our brand, help expand our business to new geographies, and help achieve a key vision of building a Digital Center of Excellence," said Haroon Ahmad, Infoglen's Co-founder & CEO.

Ram Ramalingam was quoted saying, "Infoglen has proven expertise in deploying highly advanced & custom Salesforce solutions and adding strategic value to organizations of all sizes. I'm honored by the faith placed in me by the Infoglen executives; I'm excited to be onboard this ship to propagate our story in the marketplace, and to grow the Infoglen brand globally with the power of data, marketing & digital. Also, Infoglen's founders are ex-Google leaders, which translates to a transparent and agile org culture -- something I really respect!"

"We're ecstatic to onboard Ram as our first C-level executive from outside of Infoglen, who will help us get to great heights with his deep expertise in marketing, branding & leadership. We love his energy, enthusiasm and passion for excellence -- which resonates perfectly with Infoglen's own culture & DNA," said Saba Ahmad, Co-founder & COO at Infoglen.

