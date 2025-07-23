Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 23 (ANI): IT services major Infosys on Wednesday reported an 8.7 per cent jump in its April-June quarter net profits at Rs 6,921 crore.

In the same quarter last year, the Bengaluru-headquartered firm logged Rs 6,368 crore net profits.

Coming to revenues, the IT services firm reported a 7.5 per cent jump at Rs 42,279 crore, as against Rs 39,315 crore in the same quarter of last fiscal.

"Our performance in Q1 demonstrates the strength of our enterprise AI capabilities, the success in client consolidation decisions, and the dedication of our over 300,000 employees", said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD.

"Our large deal wins of USD 3.8 billion reflect our distinct competitive positioning and deep client relationships", Salil Parekh added.

Jayesh Sanghrajka, CFO, said the firm continues to leverage Project Maximus to make investments in strategic priorities to drive profitable growth and enhance shareholder value.

"Cash flow conversion was well above 100% for the fifth consecutive quarter. The impact of currency volatility was effectively managed through our proactive hedging strategy," Jayesh Sanghrajka added.

Infosys shares closed 0.8 per cent lower at Rs 1,558.90 on Wednesday. So far in 2025, the shares have declined 17.2 per cent on a cumulative basis.

For 2025-26, the IT services firm sees revenue growth of 1-3 per cent in constant currency, and operating margin at 20-22 per cent. (ANI)

