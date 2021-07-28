Bengaluru [India], July 28 (ANI/PR Newswire): Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today unveiled a new set of Enterprise Agile DevOps capabilities that will help businesses strengthen customer-centricity and innovation. Key among them are the product-centric value delivery model and the data-centric live engineering approach that helps enterprises drive business value faster while being secure by design.

With the product-centric value delivery model, enterprises can transform the way they develop and deliver products and services by reimagining customer journeys, with agile product teams bringing these to life. Through the data-centric live engineering approach enterprises can increase the speed of outcomes by using the power of advanced analytics and AI to generate persona-based actionable insights.

According to a recent Infosys Knowledge Institute study titled 'Agile Radar 2021: Drive Business Value Faster', 74 per cent of C-suite and IT executives, across US and Europe, invest their money in product management, underlining it as a key business priority. DevSecOps emerged as a top area of investment among CIOs to ensure faster business decisions through AI and ML-driven customer insights. The research also revealed that companies who implemented seven Agile levers i.e., customer insights to strengthen customer journeys, organizing teams around the customer, collaboration across functional boundaries, instituting self-organized teams, upskilling the workforce, using Agile workspaces and collaboration platforms for remote working, reported a 63 per cent higher chance of growth, ahead of their peers.

With a lean based value stream approach, supplemented by customer experience design and product management capabilities, Infosys helps clients re-imagine their customer journeys and setup integrated product teams to drive accelerated business outcomes. To this point, Infosys' Agile Radar study draws emphasis on how product-centric value delivery levers such as 'customer insights to strengthen customer journeys', 'focusing on products rather than functions', and 'MVP (minimal viable product) based funding' can augment business performance.

Infosys' integrated Agile & DevOps framework is designed to address agility needs of enterprises, across all technology stacks and types of work. Infosys DevSecOps Platform helps bake in security within the value stream.

Christian Bayer, Head of ERP and Data & Analytics, Syngenta Group, said, "In our endeavor to be more innovative, more responsive to business change and to be cost-effective, we decided to adopt an agile-first approach to transform our SAP services. Infosys partnered with us and brought onboard its proven next-generation service delivery Agile framework for executing a phased transformation journey. I am very proud of what we achieved. We have reduced business disruptions by half, with service requests being delivered 80 percent faster, turnaround time improved by 45 percent, and all this with 33 per cent cost reduction in the first year. We worked together as a team to become truly agile in SAP."

"Today, enterprises are looking to significantly accelerate their digital journeys to realize business value faster," said Ravi Kumar S, President, Infosys. "Forward-thinking firms are now evolving to a product-centric operating model to ingrain customer centricity, business agility and innovation in the fabric of their organizations. Building product management and experience design capabilities are becoming the need of the hour. At Infosys, we leverage our wide range of Enterprise Agile DevOps platforms, expertise, and tools to help clients create new ways of collaboration, orchestrate, and deliver products and solutions against robust business outcomes."

For more details on Infosys Enterprise Agile DevOps offering, please visit: https://www.infosys.com/services/agile-devops.html

To know more about the Agile Radar 2021 study, please visit: https://www.infosys.com/services/agile-devops/insights/agile-radar-2021.html

Methodology

For the Agile Radar 2021: Drive Business Value. Faster., Infosys surveyed 1,000 business and IT executives across 7 industries and 7 regions and had many interesting findings to support these hypotheses.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)