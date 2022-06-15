New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI/PRNewswire): InnoCSR, a South Korean materials technology provider and member of the Born2Global Centre, and Vaidya Group, a leading conglomerate in Nepal that includes construction and real estate development companies, have signed an agreement on their partnership to adopt the Good Bricks System.

The Good Bricks System, a non-fired brick manufacturing technology developed by InnoCSR, will be used to help Vaidya fulfill its brick demand on and near its development sites.

The adoption plan outlines the establishment of multiple Good Bricks factories in the Bhaktapur, Kavre, and Hetauda areas, where Vaidya Group already has a strong presence. Made from a combination of soil, cement, and soil stabilizer from InnoCSR, Good Bricks surpass both the international standard for brick quality and Nepal's domestic standard for comprehensive strength (CST) and water absorption.

InnoCSR has recently partnered with major brick manufacturers and construction companies in different parts of Nepal. InnoCSR CEO Yoonsuk Lee said, "Our partnerships are getting bigger and broader. We are excited to now have a leading real estate developer and respected company as our partner. By having a non-fired brick production site on and near its development sites, Vaidya Group will also be going green and sustainable, not to mention saving cost."

Vice President Kiran Vaidya of Vaidya Group commented, "Both organizations aim to make Good Bricks widely available in the market, and the bricks will be standardized in terms of shape and quality under the Good Bricks System and supplied to the market throughout the year. We are going to see a big change in the brick industry in next few years, and Vaidya is excited to be a pioneer of that change."

Established in 2008, InnoCSR is a global materials technology firm that aims to introduce "Impact Technologies" that bring about real, positive changes across Asia and beyond. Since the beginning, "Doing Well by Doing Good" has been at the core of the company, which has evolved from a CSR consulting-focused business into a full CSR solutions provider. After years of working with various actors across a wide range of sectors and regions, InnoCSR has come to crystallize its efforts into a proprietary technology called the "Good Bricks System," which offers a revolutionary way for the construction industry to boost productivity while mitigating its harmful environmental impacts.

For more information, visit innocsr.com

Vaidya Group was founded in 1984 by Kiran Vaidya, the company's current chairman, with the vision of developing Nepal and putting it in a prominent position on the world map. The group has now grown into one of the leading conglomerates in Nepal, with a diverse portfolio of businesses across many industries. Building on this foundation, the group continues to make advancements based on its unique approach, furthering its commitment to build Nepal up one business at a time.

For more information, visit vaidya-group.com

The Born2Global Centre, operated by Born2Global, is a full-cycle service platform that supports the global expansion of promising companies. Established in 2013 under the Ministry of Science and ICT, Born2Global has been setting the standards for a successful startup ecosystem in Korea and continues to expand and transform startups so that they are engaged, well equipped, and connected with the global market.

For more information, visit born2global.com

