Surat (Gujarat) [India], January 13 (ANI/PNN): 12th January. On the auspicious occasion of 157th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, which is celebrated as National Youth day, Sonu Sharma, motivational speaker and life coach, delivered a life-enriching talk on the theme 'Empowering youth for nation building'. The event took place at the 'Sarsana Platinum Hall, Sarsana, Surat'.

Sonu Sharma talked on diverse topics, supplemented by giving tips and formulas to the audience for flourishing in their endeavors. The session was directed towards motivating the younger section of the society so that they shape a better future not only for themselves, but for the nation. His mantras for success were really insightful for the audience. "Being in the right place, at the right time and with right people is what I define as luck", he said. The interest and involvement of the audience was seen by the huge praises and applauds.

The invited guests marked the beginning of the session with brief motivational speeches before the President of SGCCI (Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry) said a few words to spark the zeal of the youth. Sharma's talk was followed by a Q&A session.

He covered a variety of topics like- Creating value, making efforts, Ethics, attitude, consistency and much more. Not only had he provided necessary modern day principles and applications, but he also busted myths which he believes are obstacles for growth. By giving real life examples, stories from epics like Ramayana and Mahabharata, and his sharing his life-journey, he provided the icing on the cake.

Sonu Sharma is a life coach, successful entrepreneur and business consultant for top companies like TATA, ICICI, Times of India and BAJAJ. He has been in Sales for the past 20 years. As a motivational speaker, he is reaching and influencing a huge number of people. His pursuit of empowering and inspiring the citizens, especially the youth, has been really successful.

Dinesh Navadiya, President of Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry delivered the message in his speech that their primary focus is on bringing the youth to the leadership and policy-making position. They also want the youth to come forward and be vocal about their ideas. The program was oriented towards directing the youth for nation-building. Kamlesh Gajera, group chairman of the chamber, who conducted the program, said in an occasional speech that after the floods and plagues in Surat, the 'first business generation' has revitalized the city before it asked to double the young entrepreneur's development after COVID-19. At the same time, by describing the biography of Swami Vivekananda, he urged the youth to come forward and unite for national development.

Former Chamber President Chetan Shah had given a relevant speech. Youth Wing Committee Chairman Mahesh Ramani briefly introduced Sonu Sharma. Chamber's honorable minister Nikhil Madrasi had done a relevant ritual in the program. Youth wing committee member Rikin Vyas took a huge cost to make the entire program a success. At last, the chamber vice president Ashish Gujarati concluded the program by thanking all.

