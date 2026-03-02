Washington DC [US], March 2 (ANI): The United States used an array of weapons in the strikes conducted against Iran as a part of Operation Epic Fury on Saturday--which included artificial intelligence services from Anthropic, according to a report by Reuters.

The Pentagon used artificial intelligence services from Anthropic, including its Claude tools, during its attack on Iran, Reuters reported on Sunday citing a source familiar with the situation.

Also Read | Australia AI Crackdown: Country To Push Search Engines and App Stores To Block Artificial Intelligence Services That Fail To Verify User Ages.

The use of Anthropic comes shortly after the US had declared it as a supply chain risk and threat to national security. As per Reuters in it could not determine how the tools were used in the war effort, and Pentagon and Anthropic did not immediately return a request for comment.

The report further mentioned that the United States deployed its B-2 stealth bombers from the U.S. to strike at hardened, underground Iranian missile facilities with 2,000-pound bombs.

Also Read | Misty Roberts Rape Trial: Former DeRidder Mayor's Son Says He Caught His Mother Having S*x With Boy at Pool Party.

Washington had deployed the stealth bomber last year as well during its strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in June.

Reuters mentioned that the US military said it used suicide drones that appear identical, based on photos released by the Pentagon, to the new LUCAS (Low-Cost Unmanned Combat Attack System) manufactured by Phoenix, Arizona-based Spektreworks, however, the company did not respond to requests for comment.

In a first, CENTCOM also used one-way attack drones modelled after Iran's Shahed drones, the Pentagon said.

U.S. Central Command also released photographs and video footage which showcased F/A-18 and F-35 fighter jets being used in the strikes on Iran.

On Monday morning the US Central Command shared more visuals in a post on X from Op Epic Fury, noting that "strikes continue".

https://x.com/CENTCOM/status/2028289199678341599?s=20

It shared a list of weapons and the types of targets struck in the first 24 hours of the operation in a post on X.

https://x.com/CENTCOM/status/2028196633230348358?s=20

Also on Monday morning, the Israeli Air Force said that the IDF continues to strike targets of the Iranian terror regime in waves of extensive attacks in Iran. It added, "The Air Force, guided by Military Intelligence, has now launched another wave of strikes targeting the Iranian terror regime's assets in the heart of Tehran."

https://x.com/IAFsite/status/2028257331637518490?s=20

On February 28, Israel and the United States launched a joint missile strike titled Operation Roaring Lion/Operation Epic Fury against Iran.

US President Donald Trump and Iranian state media confirmed that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in US-Israel strikes, alongside his daughter, grandchild, daughter-in-law, and son-in-law. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)