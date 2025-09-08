VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 8: We are thrilled to announce the remarkable achievement of Dr. Syed Sardar Nawab, a trailblazing endurance cycling pioneer from India, who has set a benchmark in the world of sports with his extraordinary feat of cycling non-stop for 131 hours on a sandy track in Dubai back in 1990.

Also Read | OPPO F31 Series 5G Launch in India on September 15, 'AI Voice Scribe' Feature Teased; Check Expected Price and Specifications.

Born into a noble and renowned family from Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, Dr. Nawab's achievement is a testament to his unwavering dedication, discipline, and resilience. As the brand ambassador of Nike, he embodied the spirit of endurance and pushed the limits of human potential.

The Record-Breaking Ride

Also Read | Brain-Eating Amoeba Kills Kerala Woman: 56-Year-Old Woman Dies of Rare Brain Infection PAM in Malappuram; Toll Rises to 5 in a Month.

Dr. Nawab's incredible ride took place on a 120-foot-diameter sandy track in Dubai, where he pedaled non-stop for 131 hours, completing 5 nights and 6 days without rest, sleep, or solid food. The challenging sandy terrain and scorching heat made this feat even more remarkable.

Recognition and Legacy

Dr. Nawab's achievement was recognized by Kennedy University in Florida, which honored him with a PhD (Doctorate of Philosophy) for his contributions to endurance cycling. This prestigious recognition cements his legacy as an Endurance Cycling Champion and inspires aspiring athletes worldwide.

Inspiring a New Generation

Dr. Nawab's story serves as a beacon of inspiration for athletes and individuals alike, showcasing the power of human determination and willpower. His achievement demonstrates that with accessible equipment and extraordinary resolve, individuals can push beyond perceived limits and achieve greatness.

Celebrating Human Potential

This remarkable feat exemplifies the outer limits of safe human effort, combining sleep deprivation management, heat control, and continuous metabolic fueling, all while remaining publicly verifiable and community-supported.

We congratulate Dr. Syed Sardar Nawab on his enduring legacy and look forward to seeing the impact of his achievement on future generations of athletes and individuals.

Learn More

To learn more about Dr. Syed Sardar Nawab's inspiring story and achievements, visit - http://syedsardarnawab.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)