Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 24 (ANI/SRV): IntegriChain, delivering Life Sciences' only comprehensive data and business process platform for market access, announced it has expanded its India operations with new A-Grade facilities, complete with new-age employee-friendly features, in Pune, Maharashtra, following 100% year-on-year growth consistently over the past three years.

The Company also announced plans to add more than 100 technology employees to its India team in 2022.

IntegriChain is a data, technology, and business process company serving the $500 billion US pharmaceutical industry. The Company started its operations 15 years ago with a vision to help pharmaceutical manufacturers transform access to innovative therapies that significantly improve patient lives. Today, IntegriChain is a leading provider of therapy commercialization data and insights as well as business process operations and optimization.

More than 250 pharma manufacturers rely on IntegriChain's ICyte Platform to address the complicated processes of commercial and government payer contracting, patient services, and distribution channels. For more than a decade, the Company has leveraged and grown its India operations, expanding its team of data, technology, and business process professionals by 100%.

"The power of IntegriChain is to help patients start therapy faster and stay in therapy longer. Our ICyte data and business process platform gives pharma manufacturers the insights to ensure patients have access to life-saving and life-changing therapies. To do this, we are continuously employing leading-edge technology to maintain our forefront position in the market and to improve patient access to therapy, and we rely on our outstanding Pune team to help drive technology innovation and implementation," said Kevin E. Leininger, Co- Founder & Chief Executive Officer at IntegriChain.

"At IntegriChain, we continue to invest in developing our workforce, adopting exciting new technologies, and improving our operational processes to provide differentiated products and services to our customers. With our recent rapid growth, we look forward to expanding our Pune data science and technologies teams and to continuing to enable the career development of our employees," said Sachin Sadekar, Vice President and Managing Director, India Operations at IntegriChain.

IntegriChain India Operations Culture

IntegriChain believes that taking care of employees is the key to success. The Company focuses on building an employee-friendly culture, with policies, schemes, and packages that nurture the overall well-being of their employees.

"Our people are our biggest assets, and we're doing everything we can to create a positive environment for them to function at their best. While compensation and benefits are just one part of the picture, the culture we have created is one where everyone feels respected and valued. Our focus is on making work enjoyable and rewarding, rather than an element that adds stress," said Prajakta Jagtap, Director People & Culture, India, at IntegriChain.

IntegriChain promotes open communication, where the employees are encouraged to share thoughts and ideas with any level of the hierarchy, eliminating the noise in between. The Company utilizes employee "non-wage compensation," which is merit- and outcomes-driven. IntegriChain also focuses greatly on the healthcare needs of employees, addressing both mental and physical well-being.

IntegriChain employs a hybrid model of work In which team members work with the managers and colleagues to design a model of partly working from the office and partly from home that suits each employee's preferences and yet ensures significant collaboration. IntegriChain also employs constructive programs and events for employee wellness such as vaccination drives, mental health camps, unlimited paid leaves, wellness webinars, and many more that benefit employee satisfaction.

