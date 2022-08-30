Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Lexicon Institute of Hotel Management offers hospitality aspirants an enriched learning experience delivered by educators with vast academic proficiency.

The institute has designed an advanced curriculum for the students with inputs from industry experts and the institute's Advisory Council for Academic Excellence which includes hospitality veterans and business leaders.

The institute also takes pride in an impressive initiative of corporate collaborations, as part of which industry leaders like Marriott International, Sarovar Hotels & Resorts, and Accor India take ownership of classrooms to impart industry knowledge and provide students with educational and mentorship assistance.

Another notable association of the institute is with NV Lifestyles - Davidoff Cigars, which offers students a novel exposure to the world of cigars and cigar making supported by a certification program, adding to their skillsets. The institute has endeavored to provide students with comprehensive industrial exposure, placement opportunities and industry insights through MOUs with leading organizations in the hospitality industry.

"Lexicon Institute of Hotel Management has been established with the specific objective of being the bridge that meets the educational needs of the students, as well as the industry requirement of skilled professionals. The institute's corporate tie-ups with various leading hospitality organizations have assisted us in understanding the industry requirements. It has led to the development of an enriching curriculum to ensure our students are ready to step into professional shoes from day one," says, Pankaj Sharma, President - The Lexicon Group of Institutes, Chairman & MD- Pune Times Mirror, Civic Mirror &MultiFit.

A Hotel School: By the Hoteliers, For the Hoteliers, the Lexicon Institute of Hotel Management strives to ensure hospitality aspirants are trained with the right balance of skills and experience to enable them to become Day Zero Professionals. Keeping pace with the industry requirements of multi-skilled professionals, the institute also offers hospitality aspirants additional certifications that focus on topics like Emotional Intelligence, Personal Branding, Digital Marketing, Supply Chain Management, Industrial Relations, Revenue Management, AI powered Simulations and more.

The certifications also ensure the students can utilize every professional opportunity to their advantage and are prepared to adapt to the ever-changing industry landscape.

Lexicon Institute of Hotel Management nurtures hospitality aspirants equips them with a spirit of continuous learning, desired aptitudes, and enables them to transform into successful future hoteliers ready to navigate their chosen career paths with ease and confidence.

Website Link: Top Hotel Management Colleges/Institutes Pune, India (lexiconihm.com)

