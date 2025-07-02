NewsVoir

Agartala (Tripura) [India], July 2: In a landmark development poised to transform cancer care access and outcomes across Northeast India, the International Oncology Cancer Institute (IOCI) India, in strategic partnership with ILS Hospitals, today officially inaugurated its state-of-the-art comprehensive cancer centre in Agartala, Tripura. The prestigious launch event was graced by the Honourable Chief Minister of Tripura, marking a pivotal moment in the state's healthcare landscape. This cutting-edge facility, the first of its kind in the corporate sector in Northeast India, is set to deliver world-class diagnostic, treatment, and support services, ensuring that the people of Agartala and its adjoining regions have access to the highest standards of cancer care without the need for extensive travel.

This collaboration brings together IOCI's expertise in advanced oncology and ILS Hospitals' established regional presence and commitment to quality healthcare. ILS Hospitals, Agartala, is a pioneering healthcare institution that was conceived with the support of the Government of Tripura in July 2008. As a leading medical facility in the region, ILS Hospitals takes immense pride in offering a wide range of healthcare services that consistently meet international standards. This partnership with IOCI significantly enhances their oncology offerings, creating a formidable force in regional cancer management.

The inauguration signals a monumental leap forward in addressing the critical need for advanced oncology services in a region where quality cancer treatment has historically been a significant challenge. IOCI's Agartala centre, within the ILS Hospitals premises, is equipped with advanced medical technology and staffed by a dedicated team of oncology specialists, offering a holistic approach to cancer management that spans diagnosis, treatment, and ongoing patient support. This integrated model is designed to provide seamless care, significantly improving patient comfort and treatment efficacy.

A testament to its immediate impact and the urgent need it addresses, the IOCI Agartala centre has already demonstrated remarkable efficiency and patient trust, having successfully conducted over 300 PET CT scans within a mere six-month period prior to its official radiotherapy launch. This impressive achievement underscores the centre's operational readiness and the community's swift adoption of its advanced diagnostic capabilities, providing crucial early detection and staging information for numerous cancer patients.

Today's launch ceremony prominently featured the unveiling of the centre's advanced Radiotherapy machine, the ELEKTA SYNERGY, a global benchmark in precision radiation therapy. This sophisticated technology empowers oncologists to deliver highly targeted radiation with unparalleled accuracy, minimizing damage to healthy tissues and reducing side effects, thereby enhancing patient quality of life during treatment. Complementing this, the centre has also introduced a dedicated chemotherapy daycare, offering a comfortable and supportive environment for patients undergoing intravenous chemotherapy, managed by experienced oncology nurses and medical professionals.

"The launch of our comprehensive cancer centre in Agartala is a profound realization of our commitment to bringing accessible, high-quality cancer care to every corner of India, especially to regions that have long faced infrastructural gaps," stated Dr. Madhur Garg, Promoter Director, International Oncology Cancer Institute (IOCI) India. "Our vision extends beyond just providing treatment; it's about instilling hope, fostering recovery, and ensuring that every patient receives compassionate, evidence-based care. The rapid uptake of our PET CT services, with over 300 scans performed in just six months, vividly demonstrates the pressing need and the trust the community has placed in us. With the addition of the ELEKTA SYNERGY radiotherapy unit, we are now fully equipped to offer a complete spectrum of advanced, affordable cancer treatments, reducing the burden of travel and expense for thousands of patients."

IOCI Agartala, housed within ILS Hospitals, stands as a beacon of technological excellence in oncology. The centre's diagnostic backbone is anchored by the GE Discovery IQ PET CT scanner, renowned for its superior image quality, speed, and dose efficiency. This cutting-edge imaging system provides highly precise metabolic and anatomical information, crucial for accurate cancer diagnosis, staging, and monitoring treatment response. The clarity and detail provided by the GE Discovery IQ ensure that clinicians have the most comprehensive data to formulate personalized treatment plans for each patient.

The introduction of the ELEKTA SYNERGY radiotherapy machine represents a significant leap in therapeutic capabilities. This linear accelerator integrates advanced imaging techniques, allowing for precise tumor targeting and real-time monitoring during radiation delivery. Its capabilities support various high-end techniques, including Intensity Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) and Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT), which are vital for treating complex cancers with optimal precision and minimal impact on surrounding healthy organs. This commitment to deploying such advanced technology at an affordable price point is a cornerstone of IOCI's mission to make world-class cancer care equitable.

Dr. Ashvini Sengar, Promoter - Director, International Oncology Cancer Institute (IOCI) India, highlighted the synergistic impact of the partnership. "Our collaboration with ILS Hospitals in Agartala is a testament to our shared dedication to advancing healthcare in underserved regions. ILS Hospitals' robust infrastructure, deep community roots, and unwavering commitment to patient well-being perfectly complement IOCI's specialized oncology expertise and advanced technological prowess. Together, we are creating a holistic cancer care ecosystem that not only delivers cutting-edge diagnostics and treatment but also prioritizes patient comfort, accessibility, and long-term support. This centre is a beacon of hope, bringing world-class cancer solutions closer to the homes of those who need it most in Northeast India."

Dr. Pramod, Executive Director, International Oncology Cancer Institute (IOCI) India, emphasized the patient-centric approach and the broader impact of the new facility. "Our primary focus at IOCI Agartala is to deliver a seamless, empathetic, and effective cancer care journey for every individual. From the moment of diagnosis with our high-precision GE Discovery IQ PET CT, through personalized chemotherapy in our comfortable daycare, to the highly targeted radiation with ELEKTA SYNERGY, and expert surgical interventions, we have designed every aspect of this centre with the patient at its core. Our registration under the Ayushman Bharat scheme further underscores our dedication to accessibility, ensuring that a vast segment of the population can avail these life-saving treatments without financial distress. We believe that by integrating comprehensive care with advanced technology and affordability, we are not just treating a disease; we are building a healthier, more resilient community in Agartala and the entire Northeast region."

The comprehensive range of services offered at the Agartala centre includes:

* PET CT Diagnostics: Utilizing the GE Discovery IQ for highly accurate cancer detection, staging, and recurrence monitoring.

* Medical Oncology (Chemotherapy): A dedicated chemotherapy daycare facility providing a comfortable and safe environment for systemic treatments, administered by highly skilled nurses and supervised by experienced oncologists.

* Radiation Oncology: State-of-the-art treatment planning and delivery with the ELEKTA SYNERGY linear accelerator, offering advanced techniques for precise tumor targeting.

* Surgical Oncology: Access to expert surgical interventions for various types of cancers, performed by skilled surgical oncologists.

* Tumor Board: A multidisciplinary approach where a team of specialists reviews each patient's case to formulate the most effective and personalized treatment strategy.

The establishment of this first corporate comprehensive cancer centre in Agartala, through the IOCI-ILS Hospitals partnership, is more than just the opening of a medical facility; it is a strategic investment in the health and well-being of the region. It aims to curtail the need for patients to travel to distant metropolitan cities for advanced treatment, alleviating significant financial and emotional burdens on families. By providing comprehensive care under one roof, IOCI and ILS Hospitals ensure coordinated, efficient, and patient-friendly services.

The registration of the centre under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, the Government of India's flagship health insurance program, is a pivotal step towards ensuring that financial barriers do not impede access to critical cancer treatments. This move will significantly benefit economically vulnerable sections of society, enabling them to receive high-quality care at IOCI Agartala, thereby reinforcing the nation's commitment to universal healthcare.

International Oncology Cancer Institute India, in collaboration with ILS Hospitals, is poised to set new benchmarks in cancer care delivery in Northeast India. With its blend of advanced technology, expert medical professionals, and patient-centric philosophy, the Agartala centre is not just a hospital but a beacon of hope and healing, promising a future where cutting-edge cancer care is within reach for all.

International Oncology Cancer Institute (IOCI) is a leading cancer care provider committed to delivering comprehensive, high-quality, and affordable oncology services. With a focus on adopting cutting-edge technology and a multidisciplinary approach, IOCI aims to establish a network of advanced cancer centres across India, bridging the gap in access to world-class cancer care.

ILS Hospitals, Agartala, is a pioneering healthcare institution established in July 2008 with the support of the Government of Tripura. As a leading medical facility in the Northeast region, ILS Hospitals is dedicated to offering a wide range of healthcare services that meet international standards, committed to providing accessible and quality medical care to the community.

