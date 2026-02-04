Kathua (Jammu & Kashmir) [India] February 4 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed steady development in sports infrastructure over recent years, with upgraded stadiums, improved training facilities, and increased institutional support to encourage youth participation in sports.

The Union Territory's investment in modern training facilities and grassroots programs is paying off, as athletes from the region are now making their mark on the national stage. Earlier, the Taekwondo team of the Taekwondo Association of Jammu and Kashmir showcased exceptional performance at the 2nd Federation Cup in Jaipur, bringing home an impressive 23 medals, including 6 Gold and 9 Silver, against stiff national competition.

Against this backdrop, the 14th Police Martyrs Memorial North Zone T20 Cricket Championship 2026 concluded at the Sports Stadium, Kathua, reinforcing the role of sports as a tool for social reform and youth empowerment. The tournament not only showcased competitive cricket but also carried a strong message against drug abuse and militancy.

The championship is organised annually to honour police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty. By involving families of martyrs and presenting awards in their names, the event instils a deep sense of patriotism and respect for the supreme sacrifice made by security forces. Organisers said the initiative reinforces the belief that service to the nation is among the highest callings.

One of the primary objectives of the tournament was to keep youth away from the menace of drug addiction. Most matches began with players and officials taking a collective anti-drug pledge, underlining a zero-tolerance policy towards narcotics. Sports were used as a medium to promote discipline, resilience, teamwork, and positive values that help young individuals resist social pressures leading to substance abuse.

The event also helped strengthen community-police relations, bridging the gap between law enforcement agencies and the public. The presence of senior police officers and accomplished athletes inspired local youth to pursue sports and constructive careers rather than falling prey to social evils.

The final match was played between Haryana Cricket Club and Shiva Cricket Club, Ludhiana, with Haryana emerging victorious to lift the trophy. ADGP Police M.K. Sinha, who was the chief guest at the final, accompanied by DIG Shiv Kumar Sharma, presented the awards.

Haryana Cricket Club received a cash prize of ₹3.50 lakh, while the runner-up team was awarded ₹2.50 lakh. The Man of the Series was honoured with an Alto car, while the Man of the Match and Best Player received motorcycles.

Addressing the gathering, ADGP MK Sinha urged the youth to stay away from drug addiction and actively participate in sports. He stated that alert citizens and security forces would firmly counter attempts to spread militancy and narcotics from across the border. Highlighting the challenges faced in border areas connected with Punjab and Pakistan, he said the forces have consistently given a befitting reply to such threats. He also paid tribute to security personnel who sacrificed their lives while fighting militancy.

Sharing his experience, player Shivam Verma said the tournament is eagerly awaited every year. He noted that his team had participated for the third consecutive year and reached the final multiple times. He added that "playing alongside IPL and Ranji Trophy players offers a valuable learning experience". Expressing respect for fallen martyrs, he said "their sacrifices are deeply honoured by the players and the sporting community".

Participants displayed high energy and sportsmanship throughout the championship, sending a strong message encouraging local youth to join sports, work hard, and contribute positively to society and the nation. (ANI)

