Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 22: Kladana is cloud-based software that automates business processes for small and medium-sized businesses. It's all-in-one ERP: entrepreneurs can manage stock, produce goods, and sell them using the integration with Shopify. Also, integrations with Zoho add accounting & CRM capabilities. Kladana is simple yet feature-riched, affordable, and flexible -- many business routines can be customized.

In 2023, Kladana ERP entered the Indian market. India became an ideal choice for the company's new stage of scaling up since the nation showcases a swiftly growing economy with 63 million small and medium-sized enterprises.

Aleksandra Brovchuk, Director of Kladana in India, says, "We are ideal for manufacturers, especially those that sell produced items on their own. Also, small wholesale and retail chains & companies are among our clients. In general, we are helpful for entrepreneurs who seek growth which is not possible without order and transparency, as well as without correct figures and analytics. With Kladana, entrepreneurs can smoothly automate their businesses. Without automation, a business will be limited to a certain number of products, facing an insurmountable barrier. Automation expands these boundaries a lot. There is no need to download anything, everything happens in the cloud."

Kladana ERP is often chosen by clients from the garment, food, textile, furniture, jewelry, and industrial goods manufacturing sectors. It allows entrepreneurs to take production under control during all the stages, starting from planning, stocktaking, raw materials transfers, packaging, and finishing with sales of ready-to-use goods. Wholesalers and distributors also use Kladana to handle inventory, logistics, and sales.

Kladana offers reasonable pricing from Rs743 a month. A free plan is also available for those who want to try the software before purchasing. A wide range of customizable elements is always at users' fingertips: custom fields, print forms, labels, etc. An intuitive interface helps to master product features with minimal onboarding time.

Kladana integrations are among the vital advantages for entrepreneurs. Integration with Shopify allows the synchronization of orders and products in stock. Also, Kladana provides integrations with Zoho CRM, Zoho Books, Hubspot, Pipedrive, Salesforce, and WhatsApp.

