Quetta Gladiators take on Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 match number eight. This will be the third match of the PSL 2024 for both teams. While Quetta Gladiators are unbeaten thus far in their two matches, Islamabad United have won one and lost one. Meanwhile, for QG vs IU PSL 2024 live streaming online and TV channel live telecast details you can scroll down. Mohammad Rizwan Shines As Multan Sultans Defeat Lahore Qalandars To Grab Third Straight Win in PSL 2024 (Watch Video Highlights).

Quetta Gladiators registered two back-to-back wins to defeat Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars. They are currently in the second spot on the PSL 2024 points table. On the other hand, Islamabad United defeated Lahore Qalandars first but then lost to Multan Sultans in their last outing. Needless to say, both teams will be aiming for a win in this contest.

Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United, PSL 2024 Schedule, Match Time and Venue as per IST

The Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United match will be played at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore. The T20 cricket match is scheduled to be held on February 22, 2024 (Thursday) and will begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). PSL 2024 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Pakistan Super League Season Nine. Mir Hamza Stars As Karachi Kings Grab Victory Over Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2024 (Watch Video Highlights).

Where To Watch Free Live Telecast of Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United, PSL 2024 Match in India?

Fans in India cannot watch the live telecast of PSL 2024 on their television sets. No broadcaster has the right to show the T20 tournament live on TV in India. However, you can still watch the Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 match in India. For the PSL 2024 live streaming online guide, continue reading.

How To Watch Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United, PSL 2024 Live Streaming Online in India?

While there will be no TV telecast, fans can still watch live streaming of the Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 match online in India. FanCode has the PSL 2024 live-streaming online rights in India and will provide access for a nominal subscription fee. Users will have to pay INR 149 to get the PSL 2024 season pass. There is no way to watch PSL 2024 free live streaming online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 22, 2024 04:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).