New Delhi [India], May 16: When central India turns into a blazing furnace in May, with mercury touching 50°C, most wildlife photographers pack away their gear. But for Yogesh Bhatia, the extreme is exactly where the magic begins.

In one such summer safari in Ranthambhore (Rajasthan), Yogesh stationed himself near a dried waterhole from 6 AM to 6 PM, battling the unforgiving sun. Armed only with ORS, fruits, and willpower, he waited silently as the jungle held its breath. "The heat was so intense, even the gypsy's metal started burning to the touch," Yogesh recalls. "But just when we thought we'd return empty-handed, around 5:45 PM, a majestic tigress emerged--cautiously walking to drink water. That one shot made the 12-hour ordeal feel like a blessing."

Such days are not uncommon for Yogesh, whose deep passion for wildlife photography transcends physical discomfort. Whether it's the sweltering plains of Tadoba or the dusty wilderness of Panna, Yogesh treats every moment in nature as sacred--even when the environment is unkind.

On another memorable occasion in Dhikala (Corbett Tiger Reserve), he spent an entire afternoon tracking elephant herds under a punishing sun. "I had to pour water on my camera bag to keep the lens from overheating," he laughs. "But what followed was unforgettable--a tusker crossing the Ramganga river with sunlight bouncing off the water. That image still gives me goosebumps."

These aren't just stories of survival in the heat--they are testaments to Yogesh's perseverance, patience, and intuitive understanding of the jungle. Equipped with a Sony Alpha 1 and a 400mm f/2.8 lens, his frames aren't merely photographs; they're portraits of raw, untamed life, filled with emotion and storytelling.

Yogesh's influence extends beyond the jungle. His wildlife photography workshops, conducted in iconic destinations like Masai Mara, Spiti, Ranthambhore, and Panna, are sought after by enthusiasts across India. These aren't textbook lessons--they are immersive journeys where one learns to read light, interpret animal behavior, wait endlessly, and above all, respect nature.

His mentorship is known for being warm, ethical, and deeply transformational. "I don't teach people how to chase wildlife," he says, "I teach them how to wait--with purpose." Yogesh ensures each participant, regardless of skill level, walks away with not just better photos but a deeper philosophy of patience, humility, and co-existence.

His work has been featured by India Today, The Indian Express, Zee TV, and ABP News, and his striking tiger portrait once adorned a billboard in Mumbai--reminding urban dwellers of the wild world just beyond their cityscape.

To Yogesh, photography is not just about the frame--it's about being present in moments of struggle, stillness, and surprise. Through each click, he tells a story of survival, silence, and the soul of the forest.

More than a photographer, Yogesh Bhatia is a torchbearer for ethical wildlife photography--where the wait is long, but the rewards are eternal.

