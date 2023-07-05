NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 5: Numeric, a leading provider of power backup solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of Intizon, a Next-gen Mini Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) designed to ensure uninterrupted access to the Wi-Fi. Intizon goes beyond being a tech product, it is a trailblazer that redefines how people stay connected in the digital age. Designed to support 12V rated Wi-Fi routers, Intizon offers upto 4 hours of backup power and is set to become an essential part of consumers' lives by catering to both home and business users.

The COVID-19 pandemic underscored the crucial significance of uninterrupted internet connectivity as people increasingly depended on it for remote work, creating and consuming content, engaging in online gaming, and various other activities, making the need for reliable and continuous Wi-Fi connectivity paramount. Inspired by this demand, Numeric developed Intizon, a Mini UPS for Wi-Fi router that guarantees seamless internet access even during power outages or fluctuations.

Intizon aims to carve its place in this niche market by creating awareness and meeting the growing demand for backup solutions for various devices, including Wi-Fi routers, CCTVs, set-top boxes, POS systems, and more.

"We recognized the growing demand for uninterrupted internet access in today's digital landscape. Our Mini UPS is a testament to our commitment towards innovation and providing need-based solutions. It is a game changer, empowering individuals, and businesses to stay online, access vital information, work efficiently, and maintain seamless communication even with power failures and disruptions," said Satpal Singh, CEO of Numeric UPS.

Intizon is set to redefine the Mini UPS market with its compact design, premium aesthetics, advanced features, and exceptional reliability. With no installation support required and a plug-and-play setup, it offers a hassle-free experience to users. Intizon empowers individuals to enjoy uninterrupted Wi-Fi even during power outs, ensuring that they can stay connected and thrive in today's interconnected world.

Numeric-the leading UPS manufacturer that offers sustainable power solutions to users all over the globe with 2 world-class manufacturing units. With an experience of more than 35 years, the brand has succeeded in building a credible clientele base spread across different domains. Numeric is a GLOCAL company, i.e., the combination of 'global' expertise with deep 'local' market knowledge. The clean energy solutions are ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 and SA 8000:2008 OHSAS 18001:2007 certified. Numeric also has the widest service network in the industry, with more than 250 direct service centres and over 900+ technically proficient engineers, Numeric has the widest service network in the industry.

