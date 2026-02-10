New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): Union Minister for Communications and Development, Jyotiraditya Scindia, lauded the India Post and Emirates Post adopting the Express Mail Service (EMS) Standard Agreement.

The agreement ensures that the express mail services will be cost-effective and seamless.

In a post on X, he said, "India Post, Emirates Post. Adopting the Express Mail Service Standard Agreement will now ensure shipments from UAE to India are: Cost-effective, Faster, Seamless."

India Post said in a post on X, "A New Milestone in India-UAE Postal Collaboration with India Post and Emirates Post adopting the EMS Standard Agreement, shipments from the UAE to India are now more cost-effective and seamless. Stronger connections. Smarter delivery."

An MoU between India Post and the Emirates Post was signed earlier on February 18, 2022, to Jointly Launch the India-UAE Commemorative Stamp, as per the Indian Embassy in the UAE.

This announcement came after the visit of the President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to India on January 19, 2026.

At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nahyan paid an official visit to India. This was the fifth visit of Nahyan to India in the last ten years and his third official visit to India as the President of the UAE.

PM Modi and Nahyan reviewed the full scope of bilateral cooperation between the two countries. They agreed that the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has continued to strengthen over the past decade.

The two leaders welcomed the visits of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to India in the last two years, noting that these visits marked generational continuity of the bilateral relationship, as per the Ministry of External Affairs. (ANI)

