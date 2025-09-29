VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 29: IPMS (Innovative Project Management Services Pvt. Ltd.), India's leading CSR consulting firm, proudly marked its 17th Foundation Day with a purpose-led celebration of legacy and service. Staying true to our roots, IPMS organized its 10th Annual Blood Donation Camp in collaboration with Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. The event took place at our headquarters in Okhla Phase III, New Delhi, and is organized annually on the eve of Foundation Day as a heartfelt tribute to the values that define our journey.

The Foundation Day celebration, themed "Building Bonds, Empowering Lives," brought together employees, clients, partners, and stakeholders to reflect on IPMS's 17-year legacy of driving sustainable development through strategic CSR. The blood donation camp, held under the banner "Be the reason someone breathes tomorrow - Donate Blood Today," served as a powerful reminder of the organization's enduring commitment to public health and community engagement.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Soumitro Chakraborty, CEO of IPMS, said, "This day is not just a celebration of our journey, but a reaffirmation of our values. Hosting the blood donation camp every year on the eve of our Foundation Day is symbolic of our belief that CSR must be rooted in action. With India facing a shortfall of nearly 1 million blood units annually, such initiatives are vital to saving lives and strengthening healthcare systems."

This year's camp addressed urgent health needs, especially in light of rising cases of Hepatitis B and C in neighboring Ghaziabad, and highlighted the importance of voluntary blood donation in combating diseases and supporting critical medical procedures. Volunteers from the IPMS family and the hospital team came together to contribute to this life-saving cause.

Mrs. Purnima Dubey, COO of IPMS, added, "Our Foundation Day is a moment to honor the collective effort of our team and partners. The blood donation camp exemplifies our approach where celebration meets compassion, and milestones are marked by meaningful impact."

Over the past 17 years, IPMS has emerged as a trusted advisor in the CSR space, offering end-to-end services across healthcare, education, environment, livelihood, and WaSH. Through its partnerships with corporates and NGOs, the organization continues to scale initiatives that align with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and create measurable change.

As IPMS looks ahead, it remains committed to deepening its impact through innovation, collaboration, and socially responsible practices, ensuring that every celebration is also a step forward in building a healthier, more inclusive society.

