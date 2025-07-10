BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 10: iQOO is a brand name that has become synonymous with performance-oriented smartphones that punch above their weight. Recently, the company introduced the iQOO Neo 10R in India as the ultimate performance smartphone in the mid-range segment. Since its launch on 11th March 2025, the Neo 10R has quickly gained a reputation as the go-to gaming phone in the sub-Rs. 30,000 segment.

The iQOO Neo 10R boasts the segment's fastest Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, which is capable of delivering 90 fps games with ease. It also houses a powerful 6,400 mAh battery and a 1.5K AMOLED screen, creating the ultimate gaming parameters. The phone packs all this and more at a starting price of just Rs. 26,999. However, you can make it even more affordable by shopping for it on Easy EMIs on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network. But before you do, let us see what the iQOO Neo 10R has to offer.

iQOO Neo 10R: Specifications

As gaming enthusiasm grips the country, more and more smartphone users are looking for performance-oriented models that can handle demanding games with ease. The iQOO Neo 10R is the latest mid-range model giving tough competition to its segment peers. Equipped with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM, and segment-best 90 fps renders, this latest iQOO phone offers powerful gaming experiences. Let us take a quick look at the specifications of the handset that make it stand out from the crowd:

The ultimate mid-range gamer: iQOO Neo 10R features that stand out

* Sleek design: The iQOO Neo 10R sports a sleek, modern, and functional design. Measuring 8 mm in thickness and weighing 196 g, the phone manages to nail nimble aesthetics to ensure fatigue-free usage. Catering to different styles and aesthetics, this iQOO phone retails in a dual-tone Raging Blue colour and an understated grey MoonKnight Titanium shade.

* Powerful gaming processor: The iQOO Neo 10R is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 mobile platform that blends unmatched gaming power and smooth performance. This chip is designed using a flagship-level 4 nm process architecture to deliver ultra-stable performance and AI support. It is paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.1 storage for super-smooth gaming performance. This powerful processor also delivers a stable 90 fps gaming experience for five hours straight, providing an unrivalled mobile gaming experience when playing intensive games like BGMI and COD.

* Super-smooth display: The iQOO Neo 10R flaunts a smooth 6.78-inch AMOLED display that is ready to handle the most challenging games with relative ease. This 1.5K display supports a 144Hz refresh rate, making your gaming session feel ultra-fluid. This 10-bit display also boasts a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, which ensures impeccable colour accuracy and readability even outdoors.

* Built-in thermal chamber: As a gaming-centric smartphone, the Neo 10R packs a 6043 m2 thermal cooling chamber to minimise heat build-up during intense gameplay sessions. This vapour cooling chamber comes in handy when playing demanding games like BGMI or switching between multiple apps.

* Battery backup that lasts through the day: Battery life has always been a strong suit for iQOO phones, and the Neo 10R is no different. This latest mid-ranger packs a large 6,400 mAh battery, which is the largest yet on a Neo series phone. This powerful battery offers non-stop gaming bliss for up to 6.5 hours at 90 fps. iQOO has also equipped the handset with 80 W fast-charging support that charges the device from 0% to 50% in just 26 minutes! The iQOO Neo 10R also comes with 7.5 W reverse charging support to help you power up compatible devices when out without a power bank.

* Sony OIS camera: While the Neo 10R is primarily a gaming smartphone, it also packs a stellar camera system. The 50MP Sony OIS portrait camera captures shots with vivid details and colour contrast, while the 8MP ultra-wide lens frames the perfect landscape shots.

* Gaming features: iQOO phones typically feature a built-in Ultra-Gaming Mode. The Neo 10R takes this mode a step further. With an FPS meter, the phone allows you to monitor frame rate performance in real-time. It also features a 2000 Hz touch sampling rate for quicker response. Additionally, the special 4D game vibration feature provides life-like haptics for a more engaging gaming experience. The phone also integrates features like AI voice changer and dual audio speakers to enrich gameplay further.

According to experts at Teamology, these features make the Neo 10R a standout choice for mobile gamers seeking a competitive edge without the flagship price tag.

iQOO Neo 10R price in India

The iQOO Neo 10R's price varies depending on the RAM + ROM combination you pick. The device's price starts from Rs. 26,999 for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant costs around Rs. 28,999, while the top-spec model, with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, is priced at Rs. 30,999.

How to buy the iQOO Neo 10R on Easy EMIs

If you are looking for a power-packed gaming smartphone with a mid-range price tag, you will not go wrong with the iQOO Neo 10R. While you can purchase this handset by making a single, full payment, doing so will likely leave you with a budget deficit for the month. Instead, you can shop for the Neo 10R on Easy EMIs on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network.

Buying the smartphone on Easy EMIs allows you to divide its cost into nominal instalments payable over tenures of 1 to 60 months. You can also enjoy exclusive offers and zero down payment perks on select models. To know the latest offers on iQOO phones, simply visit the nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store and buy the handset on Easy EMIs.

