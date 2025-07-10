Is It Dry Day Today on 10 July 2025 for Guru Purnima? Know if Alcohol Is Available for Sale in Liquor Shops, Bars and Restaurants Across India

The auspicious festival of Guru Purnima is here. Every year, the festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm on the full moon day of Shukla Paksha of the month of Ashadha. Guru Purnima is a day of contemplation, devotion and gratitude, encouraging individuals to pay homage to those whom we consider a Guru and also our academic teachers. Guru Purnima 2025, on July 10, is an auspicious occasion. On the festival of Guru Purnima, many states in India declare it as a Prohibition Day, meaning a dry day where the sale and consumption of alcohol are prohibited at licensed establishments on this day. So, is it a dry day today, on July 10, for Guru Purnima 2025? Here’s what you should know about the alcohol sale today across India.

What Is a Dry Day?

A dry day, often observed as Prohibition Day in many Indian states, is a day when the sale of alcohol is prohibited in states or regions, due to national holidays, religious festivals or election days. While the sale of alcohol is banned, personal consumption is usually permitted.

Is Today a Dry Day For Guru Purnima 2025?

Yes, Guru Purnima 2025 is a dry day. The state government usually includes Guru Purnima in its annual dry day calendar due to its religious significance. On this day, the sale of alcohol in liquor shops, bars and restaurants across India is prohibited. Violating the rules of a dry day can lead to a fine, license suspension or legal action under the excise laws.

On Guru Purnima, the rich tradition of Guru-Shishya (teacher-disciple) is honoured, where students acknowledge their Gurus' contribution to their knowledge and spiritual growth. The day revolves around offerings, prayers and acts of service to the spiritual Gurus and academic teachers.

Fact check

Claim : Is It Dry Day Today on 10 July 2025 for Guru Purnima? Conclusion : Yes, Guru Purnima is observed as a dry day in the Indian states due to its religious and cultural significance. Full of Trash Clean

