Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 12: The IVCA Alternate Capital Excellence Awards 2026 were presented at the 15th edition of the IVCA Conclave, organised by India's apex body for the alternate capital sector, the Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA). Held on Day 2 of the Conclave, the Awards honoured the institutions and individuals exemplifying excellence in performance, governance, and creating enduring value across the alternate asset ecosystem, spanning private equity, venture capital, private credit, venture debt, real estate, infrastructure, and impact investing.

The winners were selected by an independent jury comprising Shri UK Sinha, Former Chairman, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI); Smt. Nivruti Rai, Managing Director and CEO, Invest India; Luis Miranda, Chairperson and Co-Founder, Indian School of Public Policy; Manish Sabharwal, Chairman and Co-Founder, TeamLease Services; Cate Ambrose, CEO and Board Member, Global Private Capital Association; Vivek Pandit, Senior Partner, McKinsey; and Mohit Dhawan, President, Hero Enterprise.

Commenting on this flagship segment of the IVCA Conclave, Rajat Tandon, President, IVCA, said, "The IVCA Alternate Capital Excellence Awards honour the top performers shaping India's private capital ecosystem with vision, resilience, and innovation. The year 2025-26 marked a pivotal period, defined by strong performance, adaptability, and a clear focus on long-term value creation. By recognising excellence across fundraising, performance, and returns, the Awards underscore the industry's growing capital-raising strength, sustained investor confidence, and successful exits, reinforcing India's emergence as a global leader in fund management."

Nominees were evaluated across performance metrics, governance standards, sustainability integration, and broader ecosystem contribution, ensuring rigorous and credible selection. The honours were presented in collaboration with Praxis Global Alliance as the Awards Partner, and Cactus Partners and UTI Alternatives as the IVCA Alternate Capital Excellence Award Partners.

The IVCA Alternate Capital Excellence Awards 2026 were presented across the following categories:

Performance-based Awards

These categories recognised excellence in capital mobilisation, exit execution, portfolio management, and consistent performance across market cycles.

* Best International Fundraise: Private Equity - ChrysCapital* Best All-Market LP Fundraise: Private Equity - Motilal Oswal Alternates Private Equity Fund* Best Domestic Fundraise: Private Equity - TVS Capital Funds* Best International Fundraise: Venture Capital - Nexus Venture Partners* Best Domestic Fundraise: Venture Capital - A91 Partners* Best Exit: International Venture Capital - Accel* Best Exit: Domestic Venture Capital - Peak XV Partners* Best Exit: International Private Equity - Blackstone* Best Exit: Domestic Private Equity - Kedaara Capital* Best Performance: Private Credit Funds - Neo Asset Management* Best Performance: Venture Debt Funds - Alteria Capital* Best Performance: Real Estate Funds - Motilal Oswal Alternates Real Estate Fund* Best Performance: Infrastructure Funds - EAAA Alternatives* Best Performance: New Fund Entry - PixelSky Capital* Consistent Social Impact Champion Award - Chiratae Ventures* Consistent Climate Impact Champion Award - Blume Ventures* Women First Award - 3one4 Capital

The IVCA Alternate Capital Excellence Awards 2025 celebrated outstanding contributions to India's alternative investment ecosystem, recognising firms and individuals whose leadership, innovation, and strategic vision are shaping the country's private capital landscape. The awards underscore IVCA's continued commitment to fostering collaboration across investors, policymakers, and industry leaders to strengthen India's position as a global hub for alternative capital.

About IVCA

The Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA) is a not-for-profit, apex industry body promoting the alternate capital industry and fostering a vibrant investing ecosystem in India. IVCA is committed to supporting the ecosystem by facilitating advocacy discussions with the Government of India, policymakers, and regulators, resulting in the rise of entrepreneurial activity, innovation, and job creation in India and contributing towards the development of India as a leading fund management hub. IVCA represents 500+ funds with a combined AUM of over $350 billion. Our members are the most active domestic and global VCs, PEs, funds for infrastructure, real estate, credit funds, limited partners, investment companies, family offices, corporate VCs, and knowledge partners. These funds invest in emerging companies, venture growth, buyout, special situations, distressed assets, and credit and venture debt, among others.

