PNN

Surat (Gujarat) [India], June 21: The Startup Summit TwentyOne by SeventyTwo (powered by Navitas Solar), organised by IVY Growth Associates, a leading startup ecosystem enabler based in Surat, will facilitate fundraising of approximately Rs. 15 crore in various startups. Twenty-five startups pitched their ideas before investors. The Summit's objective was to position Surat and Gujarat on the global startup ecosystem map. The three-day Summit, organised from June 16 to 18, received a tremendous response with more than 10,000 visitors on the final day and over 16,000 visitors over three days.

Also Read | Tesla Software Hacker Finds Secret 'Elon Mode' for Hands-Free Driving in Tesla EVs.

Over 200+ startup founders, 500+ investors and industry leaders, and over 10,000 people participated in the Summit, making it the largest summit of its kind in the country. The event provided a platform for networking, learning, and collaboration. With the presence of 50+ VCs, 15+ angel networks, and 300+ angel investors, it offered a unique opportunity for startups to showcase their proposals before investors.

Shark Tank fame and BoAT founder Aman Gupta and MamaEarth founder Ghazal Alagh were among the notable attendees. The three-day Summit included keynote speeches, panel discussions, and workshops on various startup-related topics. Experts like Sarthak Ahuja- Startup Mentor, A. Velumani- Founder & Chairman Thyrocare, and Arjun Vaidya- Ventures Lead Verlinvest shared their insights into the startup ecosystem.

Also Read | Nokia G42 5G With QuickFix Design Leaked: From Price to Specs, Here’s All We Know.

Mehul Shah, Co-founder of IVY Growth Associates said, "More than 5,000 individuals from over 20 states participated in the first edition of the TwentyOne by SeventyTwo Summit. Out of 13 partner startups, 15-17 generated investor interest and received term sheets. This edition was even bigger and better with the participation of big VCs like Artha Ventures, VCats, and Blume Ventures. The participants also benefitted from the thought leadership of Sarthak Ahuja, Arjun Vaidya, Mahavir Pratap Sharma, and over 80 industry speakers who shared their expertise and insights on the latest technology, business, and entrepreneurship trends."

Of the 25 startups selected for pitching, ten startups presented their ideas and business model on Saturday, and the remaining got their pitching opportunity on Sunday. Four of these startups were from Surat. The summit also featured 80 startup stalls showcasing various products and services.

One of the main highlights of the Summit was the Trailblazer Mine, which included live Shark Tank-style pitching sessions and fundraising programmes for startups. Selected startups had the opportunity to present their ideas before a panel of esteemed investors.

At the closing ceremony of this three-day mammoth summit, IVY Growth Associates hosted the award ceremony in the presence of Bollywood actress Sonal Chauhan, where they felicitated the outstanding 40 Business Personalities and Entrepreneurs.

IVY Growth Associates aims to connect startups with investors from India, the UK, UAE, Europe, and Africa and put Surat on the global startup ecosystem map. Their mission is to shape the envisioned entrepreneurship, economy, and job growth. In just one and a half years, IVY Growth has raised a total of $10 million (82 crore rupees) through its funds. It has invested in several startups through its syndicate fund network, including Resha Mandi, Zypp Electric, and BlueSmart. IVY Growth firmly believes in the immense potential of Tier II and III cities and is committed to supporting startups and creating a significant impact by fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in such cities. IVY Growth has made significant investments in over 20 startups in Tier II and III cities, including Avifi, Grovit, Hidden Flavors, ValuEationary, Bodhi, Al, Adkrity, and Bebeburp. These startups represent various sectors, including renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, edtech, direct-to-consumer brands, and others. IVY Growth is open to funding startups from any sector. Currently, it is focusing on areas such as AgriTech, D2C, CleanTech, SaaS, and EV to bring diversity to its funding resources.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)