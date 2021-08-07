The long-haul inter-city bus market in India is valued at Rs 58,500 crore

New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): Le Travenues Technology Ltd, the company that operates AI-based travel app Ixigo, has purchased the business and operations of Hyderabad-based bus ticketing and aggregation platform AbhiBus.

The deal was done as a going concern on a slump sale basis vide a business transfer agreement for a mix of cash and Ixigo stock as consideration.

Also Read | Monsoon 2021 Forecast: Maharashtra, Gujarat To Witness Reduced Rainfall During Next 5 Days, IMD Predicts Heavy Rains for Northeastern States.

The Abhibus team led by founder Sudhakar Reddy Chirra has joined the ixigo team, and all intellectual property, brands, technology and operations are being transferred to Ixigo.

The long-haul inter-city bus market in India is valued at Rs 58,500 crore. Industry reports say AbhiBus is the second-largest bus aggregator in India, selling 26,000 bus tickets per day through its platform.

Also Read | Leicester City vs Manchester City, FA Community Shield 2021 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How to Watch LEI vs MCI Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The deal will help Ixigo group to consolidate its presence in tier 2, 3 and 4 markets by offering a multi-modal transportation experience across trains, flights and buses to its combined user base of nearly 25.5 crore users.

(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)