The 2021-22 season kicks off in England with the FA Community Shield where Manchester City and Leicester City clash for the token prize. Leicester City missed out on the Champions League narrowly once again last season but were able to defeat Chelsea in the FA Cup final. The Foxes have been one of the most consistent clubs in England for the past five years despite limited resources in comparison to the big teams. Their opponents Manchester City though are the best in the country with yet another Premier League title. Pep Guardiola continues to churn out winning campaigns year after year with ease and it will take some exceptional performance from the others to catch up with them. Jack Grealish Joins Manchester City for a Record British Transfer Fee.

Leicester City have been dealt a huge blow with Wesley Fofana breaking his leg in a friendly against Villareal. The talented defender was subject to a horror tackle which has effectively ended his season. Jonny Evans and James Justin are out as well which has left Brendan Rodgers with plenty to ponder ahead of the Manchester City clash. Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho should form the striker partnership with Youri Tielemans pulling the strings in midfield.

Manchester City’s new signing Jack Grealish will start on the bench against the Foxes with youngster Samuel Edozie preferred on the left. Fernandinho and Ilkay Gundogan will get the nod in midfield with Bernardo Silva as the false nine. Riyad Mahrez has impressed on the right-wing and there is no looking past him in this department. Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake should form the center-back pairing with John Stones yet to return to pre-season training.

When is Leicester City vs Manchester City, FA Community Shield 2021 Final Football Match? (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Leicester City vs Manchester City FA Cup Community Shield 2021 Final will be played at Wembley Stadium in London on August 07, 2021 (Saturday). The match is scheduled to start at 09:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Leicester City vs Manchester City, FA Community Shield 2021 Final Football Match?

Leicester City vs Manchester City match will be live telecast on Sony channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster of the FA Community Shield match and will be live telecasting the matches. Fans can switch to Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels to follow the live-action of the encounter.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Leicester City vs Manchester City, FA Community Shield 2021 Final Football Match?

The match will also be available on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Pictures Network, will be live streaming the Leicester City vs Manchester City, FA Community Shield for its online fans in India. Jio users can also watch the game on Jio TV.

It will be a tough game for both the clubs with Leicester City should find a way past a Manchester City team that is more or less its second-string side.

