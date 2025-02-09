Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 9 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Sericulture Development Department has organised 'Resham Kisan Mela' in Udhampur to promote value addition and diversification in the sericulture sector among cocoon farmers.

While inaugurating the Resham Kisan Mela 2025, Udhampur Deputy Commissioner Saloni Rai said, the purpose of this fair was to provide information and assistance regarding value addition to cocoon farmers.

Also Read | ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Corbin Bosch Named Replacement for Anrich Nortje in South Africa's Squad.

"This will play a crucial role in the skill development and self-development of cocoon farmers...," she said.

Anchal Singh, a local farmer said, "We did not have facilities before...I have learnt a lot here at the fair. Compared to before, we are getting double the benefits from the initiatives brought in by the government..."

Also Read | What Is Cryptic Pregnancy Scam? Know How Women Are Tricked Into False Pregnancies in Nigeria.

While speaking to ANI, Smita Devi, another farmer, shared her experience, saying, "Earlier, we used to discard produce if it got a stain on it. We are being taught here at the fair how to use the stained produce as well... This will benefit us a lot..." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)