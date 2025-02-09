Mumbai, February 9: South Africa have named fast bowler Corbin Bosch as a replacement for injured speedster Anrich Nortje in their 15-member squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy, starting from February 19. Bosch, 30, made his ODI debut against Pakistan in December last year and later got his Test debut against the same opposition. With Nortje out of the eight-team tournament due to a recurring back injury, Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Sunday named Bosch into the team in place of him. South African Team Arrives in Lahore Ahead of ODI Tri-series Against Pakistan, New Zealand.

CSA also said fast bowler Kwena Maphaka has been added to the squad as a travelling reserve. Bosch and Maphaka along with Proteas batter Tony de Zorzi will depart for Karachi on Sunday to join the South Africa squad for the remainder of the ongoing tri-series in Pakistan, which serves as crucial preparation matches for them ahead of playing the Champions Trophy.

South Africa are in Group B of the Champions Trophy alongside Afghanistan, Australia and England. South Africa will open their tournament against Afghanistan on February 21 in Karachi, before travelling to Rawalpindi to take on Australia on February 15. Gerald Coetzee Injury Adds to South Africa’s Fast-Bowling Challenges for ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

They will then return to Karachi for their final group-stage match against England on March 1. CSA also said former Pakistan all-rounder Yasir Arafat has joined South Africa’s support staff as a consultant for both the tri-series and the Champions Trophy.

South Africa squad for 2025 Champions Trophy: Temba Bavuma (c), Corbin Bosch, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, and Rassie van der Dussen. Travelling reserve: Kwena Maphaka

South Africa squad for tri-series game against New Zealand: Temba Bavuma (c), Eathan Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Junior Dala, Wiaan Mulder, Mihlali Mpongwana, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Gideon Peters, Meeka-eel Prince, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jason Smith, Kyle Verreynne.

South Africa squad for tri-series games against Pakistan and Final: Temba Bavuma (c), Eathan Bosch, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Junior Dala, Tony de Zorzi, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Wiaan Mulder, Mihlali Mpongwana, Senuran Muthusamy, Gideon Peters, Lungi Ngidi, Meeka-eel Prince, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jason Smith, Kyle Verreynne.

