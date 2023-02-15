Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): As part of Jagran Lakecity University's ongoing efforts towards advancing higher education and bringing the best global knowledge to the students and its faculty members, the University partnered with Coursera, one of the world's leading online learning platforms, to power its education ecosystem with world-class learning.

The collaboration will bring together the world's best resources on Coursera to JLU students, scholars, faculty and researchers, empowering them to build critical skills across digital marketing, project management, cloud computing, data science, blockchain, computer science, and AI.

Also Read | Shehzada Box Office: 5 Reasons Why Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon’s Film is Sending Us Warning Bells Ahead of Its February 17 Release.

Eliminating the difference between borders and nations, Jagran Lakecity University is focused on providing global exposure to the students and opportunities to upskill themselves with a gamut of courses to stay relevant in the ever-changing world.

The collaboration with Coursera will bring more than 6,000 courses from leading universities and companies such as Google, IBM, Yale University and Johns Hopkins University to students of JLU. These courses and content have been integrated with the regular courses of Jagran Lakecity University such as Management, Design, Journalism, Liberal Studies, Hospitality, Engineering, Advertising, Sports and Commerce, Architecture, and others. These credit-bearing courses shall put learners at the centre of learning experiences and allow them to earn additional certificates and credentials.

Also Read | Elon Musk Says He May Step Down As Twitter CEO by 2023 End After Stabilising Company and Making More Financially Viable.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sandeep Shastri, Vice Chancellor Jagran Lakecity University said, "It is an honour to announce that our university is partnering with Coursera, the world's largest online learning platform to provide its students with additional international exposure from Universities across the globe. The partnership will drive delegation across principles by integrating digital and market skills schedules into the curriculum."

With Coursera, JLU strives to equip its students with global exposure from universities worldwide and help them acquire relevant skills for in-demand jobs by integrating Coursera for credit across all programs in adherence to their significant facets of Global Network Connect and Intensive Industry Intervention.

"The government's support for online learning and credit recognition through platforms like Coursera is empowering education institutions to equip their students with new-age industry-relevant skills," said Raghav Gupta, Managing Director, India and APAC, Coursera. "We are delighted to partner with Jagran LakeCity University to integrate Coursera for credit into all their programs, together preparing the students for the well-paying jobs of the future and boosting their global employability. 2500+ students across disciplines like management, law, and engineering will have access to Coursera content to learn key emerging technology skills like AI, ML, Python and data analysis."

Jagran Lakecity University, widely known for its industry-integrated, research focus and student-centric curriculum, sees powerful opportunities to spur skilling and global alignment by building capabilities and avenues for its students, scholars and faculty members.

The students and faculties will have the access to 6000+ courses, and 3000+ guided projects along with professional certificates and Specializations to enhance their skills.

Jagran Lakecity University (JLU) Bhopal is a private university established under Section 2(f) of the UGC Act 1956 and is based out of Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

JLU Bhopal is one of the fastest growing and one of the most awarded universities of Central India having practice-based pedagogy at its core. Currently, the university is offering 50+ degree programs to more than 2500 students from 8 countries and 27 states of India.

The university has numerous Partnerships with Top Industries and International Educational Institutes, ensuring the students get great exposure both nationally and internationally.

Jagran Lakecity University became the first university in MP & CG to be awarded the 'DIAMOND' rating by QS I-Gauge, an International Rating agency in June 2021.

Coursera was launched in 2012 by two Stanford Computer Science professors, Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller, with a mission to provide universal access to world-class learning. It is now one of the largest online learning platforms in the world, with more than 100 million registered learners. Coursera partners with 275+ leading university and industry partners to offer a broad catalogue of content and credentials, including courses, Specializations, Professional Certificates, Guided Projects, and bachelor's and master's degrees. Institutions around the world use Coursera to upskill and reskill their employees, citizens, and students in fields such as data science, technology, and business. Coursera became a B Corp in February 2021.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)