New Delhi [India], December 27: "Kiran Chopra's works are her signature. The moment you see her paintings you know it is her. Very few artists, poets or musicians have that ability. The canvas is always white and Kiran Chopra paints it black. When you go close, you see the layers that are carved in black. Kiran Chopra has her own style, one that is only hers and that is her speciality." Thus said Javed Akhtar when he inaugurated Kiran Chopra's exhibition Rhythm of Love at the Jahangir Art Gallery.

Kiran Chopra's abstract, figurative paintings depict the rhythm of love, unfolding colourful emotions set in the mystery, magic and magnificence of black and white, two extreme colors like dawn and dusk. "Between these two, life continues in its vivid & varied colors," she elaborates.

Adds Raayo S Bakhirta. "Kiranji's works are unique. I love the style. The concept and the way her works stand out."

Adds Prithvi Soni, "Kiran Chopra's works have grown over the years. She has her own style that no one else can copy. The depth in her works is amazing."

Kiran Chopra's artistic prowess stands as a testament to her unique vision and unparalleled style. Javed Akhtar's observation about her signature touch resonates deeply, emphasizing the rarity of an artist who can distinctly imprint their identity on every creation. The layers of black intricately carved on the canvas unveil a profound depth that mirrors life's vivid and varied colors, as beautifully articulated by the artist herself. Kiran Chopra's journey, as echoed by admirers like Raayo S Bakhirta and Prithvi Soni, reflects not only artistic evolution but a mastery of her craft that defies replication. The Rhythm of Love exhibition at the Jahangir Art Gallery becomes a captivating testament to the enigmatic interplay of emotions within the realms of mystery, magic, and magnificence painted by the skilled hands of Kiran Chopra.

