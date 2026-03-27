Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 27 (ANI): The Northern Command Investiture Ceremony 2026 will be held on March 28 at Headquarters Northern Command, Udhampur.

This prestigious award distribution ceremony is dedicated to honouring the acts of exceptional courage, distinguished service, and unwavering commitment to duty by soldiers and units of the Indian Army.

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According to an official release from the Ministry of Defence, a total of 92 awards will be conferred during the ceremony, comprising 51 individual awards and 41 awards to various units, recognising their exemplary performance across all domains, including Operation Sindoor.

Through this ceremony, the Indian Army not only celebrates the individual and collective achievements of its personnel but also underscores the values of loyalty, selflessness and patriotism that are integral to its mission. Honouring the brave not only acknowledges their acts but also inspires future generations to continue the legacy of excellence in service.

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The awards will be conferred by Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command.

The ceremony embodies the Indian Army's fundamental ethos of valour, dedication and selfless service to the nation, while highlighting the professionalism and unwavering commitment of soldiers serving under Northern Command in arduous and demanding conditions, the release stated.

A large number of serving military personnel, award winners and their proud family members would be attending the ceremony. (ANI)

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