New Delhi [India], April 30: JD Institute of Fashion Technology, a top design education institute in India, is pleased to announce the launch of its new Learning Centre in Borivali, Mumbai, a significant milestone in its effort to bring world-class design education to more parts of the country. JD Institute Of Fashion Technology now has 4 Learning centres in Mumbai plus the Corporate Campus in Vile Parle. JD Institute Of Fashion Technology has its Authorized Learning Centres in Vile Parle, Borivali, Vashi, Ghatkopar & Thane.

The Borivali Centre, placed in one of the lively suburbs of Mumbai, seeks to make industry-specific design courses more accessible to prospective students in the Western suburbs. The new centre will foster creativity and career opportunities by offering quality design and fashion education. With an emphasis on creativity, innovation, and employability, the institute continues to sustain its reputation for developing future-ready professionals in the areas of Fashion Design, Interior Design, Fashion Styling, Photography, Jewellery Design, and others.

The Trustee of JD Institute, Mr. Yogesh Dalal shared his thoughts at the launch, "The opening of our Borivali Learning Centre is not just about expansion, it's about empowerment. We're bringing opportunities directly to the doorstep of passionate creators, dreamers, and future design leaders who are eager to leave their mark on the world."

Under the leadership of young and dynamic leader Mr. Rinesh Dalal, JD Institute has reportedly opened up various more opportunities for students across the globe.

The Borivali Centre boasts top-of-the-line classrooms, studio areas, and hands-on workshop facilities, all geared to provide experiential learning. Further, students will be able to access JD's national and global exposure programs, guidance from industry experts, and platforms such as the JD Design Awards to ensure that they not only graduate with knowledge but with a compelling portfolio.

"We believe that every student has a unique style, which is why we have created a place at JD Borivali Centre that nurtures and celebrates the individuality of students," continued the Centre Heads, Ms. Preeti Kapoor and Ms. Shital Anand.

JD Institute continues to boast a remarkable 99.67% placement rate, with alumni making their mark in top design houses and entrepreneurial ventures across India and abroad.

For the 2025 academic session, admissions are now open, with courses offered online and offline, allowing flexibility for students from various backgrounds. With the opening of this new centre, JD Institute is making a powerful statement about India's design potential - one city, one student, one dream at a time.

About JD Institute of Fashion Technology:

JD Institute has established a legacy of producing industry-ready graduates across creative disciplines over the last 37 years. In addition to its dynamic curriculum, cutting-edge resources, and visionary faculty, JD stands out as a beacon for students who want to be leaders in the design industry.

For more information or to apply, reach out to https://jdinstituteoffashiontechnology.com or 7026004949.

