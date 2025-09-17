PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 17: Amid a rising health crisis of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), Jehangir Hospital is addressing the sharp increase in digestive health issues. An ASSOCHAM survey ranks digestive disorders among the top three NCDs in India, after diabetes and hypertension. Research, including findings in the Journal of Translational Medicine, underscores the vital role of gut health in digestion, immunity, and mental well-being -- an area often overlooked in mainstream healthcare.

Recent national data show that about 18% of Indian adults report gastrointestinal (GI) disorders, with men slightly more affected and prevalence rising to 20% in those over 75 years. Digestive issues often co-occur with other NCDs like diabetes, stroke, and arthritis, pushing prevalence beyond 23%, particularly in urban areas.

A Country Delight-Indian Dietetic Association survey mirrors this trend, finding that seven in ten urban Indians struggle with digestive disturbances. Nearly 60% face weekly complaints and 12% suffer daily, while almost 60% also report related issues such as anxiety, memory lapses, mood changes, and fatigue. In Maharashtra, including Pune and Mumbai, the problem is amplified by changing diets, sedentary habits, and environmental factors.

The burden of digestive diseases in India has escalated, with prevalence rising 72% (1990-2021) and mortality up 35%. Projections warn of 1.8 million annual deaths by 2050. Meanwhile, the digestive health market is growing, with the Indian Digestives & Intestinal Remedies sector expected to reach US$827 million in 2025.

In light of these developments, there is a pressing need for the community to take proactive responsibility for their health, particularly given the rapid lifestyle changes experienced over the last decade.

Jehangir Hospital at the Forefront of Gastrointestinal Care:

Gradually emerging as a leader in gastrointestinal services in Pune, Jehangir Hospital boasts state-of-the-art facilities and a patient-centred approach. The hospital's sophisticated Endoscopy Department has established itself as a centre of excellence, integrating advanced imaging technologies and continually upgrading its systems to offer both high-definition and therapeutic endoscopies - the gold standard in diagnosis and treatment - for the past three years.

State-of-the-Art Endoscopy and Innovations in Care:

Jehangir Hospital's Endoscopy Centre is equipped with the latest Exera 3 Video Endoscopy system (190-series endoscopes), delivering distinct advantages such as dual focus, brighter and higher-contrast Narrow Band Imaging, and significantly enhanced image quality. These advancements are invaluable, not only in the early detection of gastrointestinal cancers but also in the classification of colon and stomach polyps, often eliminating the need for biopsies. Early-stage or pre-cancerous lesions can now be removed without surgery, and integrated water jets ensure clearer views during complex therapeutic procedures or when managing active bleeding.

A leader in embracing new technologies, the centre also utilises Endoscopic Ultrasonography (EUS), which plays a pivotal role in:

Detecting lesions too small for conventional imaging modalities like CT or MRI, such as tiny stones in bile ducts or minute tumours less than 5mm in diameter.

Facilitating EUS-guided fine needle aspiration, allowing for highly accurate diagnoses of gastrointestinal cancers.

Performing advanced interventions such as EUS-guided biliary drainage and pancreatic pseudocyst drainage significantly reduces the need for prolonged external drains or surgery.

Dr Parimal Lawate, Senior Consultant and Director of the Department of Endoscopy, notes: "Hundreds of patients benefit annually from our advanced technology and expert clinical team. These minimally invasive, day-care procedures enable rapid recovery and discharge, often on the same day, without the trauma of conventional surgery."

Dr Lalit Shimpi, Senior Consultant at the Department, adds: "Our centre provides seamless care, with all gastrointestinal interventions conducted in one location. This avoids unnecessary patient transfers and enhances both comfort and efficiency. The dedicated recovery area ensures patients receive optimal post-procedure care, while our streamlined processes increase both doctor and patient satisfaction."

Commitment to Excellence and Accessibility

Mr Vinod Swantwadkar, CEO of Jehangir Hospital, emphasised the institution's standing: "We are among the few comprehensive advanced endoscopy centres in the city, specialising in diseases of the digestive tract for all age groups, from paediatrics to adults. Our expert team is dedicated to bespoke, patient-focused care, ensuring every individual receives support tailored to their unique needs on the journey to better gastrointestinal health."

