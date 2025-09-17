Kolkata, September 17: As participants eagerly await the Kolkata Fatafat Result today, September 17, 2025, the Kolkata FF live winning numbers are set to be announced. Players can check the Kolkata FF result and view the complete result chart on websites such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. The lottery, managed by local authorities in Kolkata, West Bengal, enjoys widespread popularity and is conducted throughout the week from Monday to Sunday. Similar to Satta Matka, participants place bets by selecting numbers across multiple rounds. The live updates ensure that players can track results in real time for each "Bazi".

Participants looking to know the Kolkata FF result for September 17, 2025, can visit the websites mentioned above or scroll down to check the winning numbers. The game consists of eight "Bazis", with results announced every 90 minutes, starting at 10 AM and concluding at 8:30 PM. Being exclusive to Kolkata, the lottery requires players to be physically present in the city for participation. The live announcement of results allows enthusiasts to follow each round closely, making it easier to track patterns and outcomes. For regular updates, players are advised to keep the websites handy to view the Kolkata Fatafat result chart as the day progresses. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, September 16, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for September 17, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 02:33 PM - - - - - - - -

5th Bazi 04:03 PM 6th Bazi 05:33 PM 7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Bazi 08:33 PM - - - - - - - -

Kolkata Fatafat is a legal lottery game in West Bengal, one of the 13 Indian states where lotteries are permitted, alongside Kerala, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Maharashtra. The Kolkata FF game is played by selecting numbers across multiple rounds, known as "Bazis", and participants need to calculate the passing record number to increase their chances of winning, making it more challenging than typical lotteries. Players looking for guidance can find numerous YouTube tutorials explaining the rules, strategies, and how to participate effectively. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Unlike regular lotteries, Kolkata FF requires players to be physically present in Kolkata to join the game. Popular lotteries like Shillong Teer and Nagaland State Lotteries also operate legally in India, providing a regulated platform for enthusiasts. While the game attracts many participants due to its unique format and frequent draws, LatestLY advises caution, as involvement carries financial risks and potential legal and monetary repercussions.

