Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 3: For over 80 years, Jehangir Hospital has been Pune's trusted name in healthcare, known for excellence and compassionate care. Continuing this legacy, the hospital introduces the city's most advanced joint replacement solution -- the Advanced Robotic Orthopaedic Surgery Clinic, powered by the globally acclaimed MAKO Robotic-Arm Assisted System. This breakthrough combines robotic precision with the expertise of certified orthopaedic surgeons, delivering safer, more accurate, and personalised surgeries that restore mobility and enhance quality of life -- faster than ever.

The Scope - More Than Just Joint Replacement:

More than just conventional procedures, this clinic is a comprehensive hub for complex, life-changing orthopaedic care, powered by the MAKO Robotic-Arm Assisted System and expert surgeons.

Our expertise covers the full spectrum of advanced joint care. From Total Knee Replacements (TKR) that ensure perfect alignment and longer implant life in advanced arthritis, to Partial Knee Replacements that preserve healthy bone and tissue when only part of the knee is affected. We also offer Total Hip Replacements (THR) with micrometre precision for pain-free mobility, along with complex hip reconstructions and replacements designed for deformities, failed surgeries, or severe joint damage. In addition, our advanced robotic procedures include revision surgeries, deformity corrections, joint preservation techniques, and treatment of failed or infected implants -- all performed with unmatched precision and safety.

Surgery is just the first step. Our dedicated physiotherapy team delivers customised programmes to restore strength, flexibility, and independence. From gait training to joint functionality, every detail is designed to speed recovery, optimise fitness, and extend implant longevity.

How Robotic Surgery Works - Precision You Can Trust:

The process begins with a high-resolution CT scan, creating a 3D model of the joint and enabling surgeons to plan every detail in advance. During surgery, the MAKO system's AccuStop™ haptic guidance acts as a safeguard, keeping instruments within pre-set safe zones. This protects healthy bone and tissue while allowing implant placement with millimetre-level precision -- accuracy beyond the reach of the human hand alone.

While the MAKO system delivers unmatched precision, it is guided by the expertise and empathy of Jehangir Hospital's Certified Robotic Surgeons -- Dr. Rahul Damle, Dr. Aashish Arbat, Dr. Suresh Patil, Dr. Yogesh Jain, Dr. Anshu Sachdev, and Dr. Kunal Bansal. Trained in advanced orthopaedic techniques and internationally certified in robotic-assisted surgery, they blend deep anatomical knowledge, surgical skill, and compassionate care with cutting-edge robotics -- ensuring every procedure is not only clinically precise, but also truly personalised.

Surgeons' Perspectives:

Dr. Rahul Damle, Senior Consultant Orthopaedic and Certified Robotic Joint Replacement Surgeon, explains: "This programme is a milestone in our mission to bring world-class orthopaedic solutions to Pune. It gives us unprecedented precision and control, enabling us to deliver joint replacements that are not only accurate but also tailored for each patient. This means better joint function, quicker recovery, and an improved quality of life."

Dr. Aashish Arbat, Senior Consultant Orthopaedic and Certified Robotic Joint Replacement Surgeon says: "The MAKO robotic system at Jehangir Hospital allows me to offer my patients a level of precision and personalization that was not possible with conventional techniques. As a trained and MAKO-certified surgeon, I have seen how this technology enhances surgical accuracy, ensures optimal implant placement, and speeds up recovery. My focus is always on delivering personalised surgical experience with exceptional outcomes, and with MAKO, I can confidently provide patients with safer, more reliable, and long-lasting joint replacements."

Dr. Suresh Patil, Senior Consultant Orthopaedic and American Board (ABPS) Certified Robotic Joint Replacement Surgeon explains: "This advancement supports safer procedures, more natural movement, less implant wear, and longer-lasting results for patients. It is now used across joint replacement procedures -- including robotic joint replacements, hip replacement through the direct anterior (muscle-sparing) approach, minimally invasive knee and hip replacements, and revision surgeries for previously unsuccessful procedures. I see this as an important milestone in orthopaedic technology -- helping people regain comfort, mobility, and confidence."

Dr. Yogesh Jain, Senior Consultant Orthopaedic and Certified Robotic Joint Replacement Surgeon says: "With robotic assistance, we can customise every aspect of the surgery to the patient's needs. This precision allows us to restore function more effectively and help patients regain their active lifestyle sooner."

Dr. Anshu Sachdev, Senior Consultant Orthopaedic and Certified Robotic Joint Replacement Surgeon explains: "With the MAKO system, we can see and plan every detail of the surgery with unmatched clarity. This advanced technology that encompasses unparalleled visualisation and precision, combined with surgical expertise, helps us perform even complex joint reconstructions with accuracy and confidence. For patients, it means a procedure that's personalised to their needs -- leading to quicker recovery, greater comfort, and results that last."

Dr Kunal Bansal, Senior Consultant Orthopaedic and Certified Robotic Joint Replacement Surgeon explains: "Robotic joint replacement is transforming the way we care for patients. The technology gives me a precise, real-time 3D map of your unique anatomy, ensuring implants are placed with unparalleled accuracy. This means less pain after surgery, faster recovery, and joints that feel natural for years to come. My goal is not just to replace a joint--it's to restore your confidence in movement and help you return to the life you love."

Why This Programme is Transforming Orthopaedic Care

At Jehangir Hospital, every patient receives personalised surgical plans tailored to their anatomy, guided by robotic precision for consistently accurate outcomes. Minimally invasive techniques ensure faster, less painful recovery, while preservation of healthy tissue reduces the risk of complications. All procedures are performed by internationally certified robotic specialists, combining advanced technology with compassionate care. The MAKO advantage enables superior outcomes even in the most complex cases, offering complete orthopaedic care under one roof -- all at no additional cost, making world-class robotic surgery accessible to everyone.

Eight Decades of Trust, Now with Tomorrow's Technology

Jehangir Hospital's legacy spans more than 8 decades, during which it has remained steadfast in its commitment to patient-first care. The launch of the Advanced Centre for Orthopaedic Robotic Surgery cements its position as the region's most advanced joint replacement destination -- on par with the finest hospitals in the country.

Mr. Jehangir H C Jehangir, Chairman, Jehangir Hospital says, "This state-of-the-art Robotic Programme is a testament to our commitment to advancing technology in healthcare. It reflects our dedication to providing world-class medical care to the society at an affordable cost. We are pleased to see that it has already begun delivering significant benefits to our patients."

Mr. Vinod Sawantwadkar, CEO, Jehangir Hospital says, "At Jehangir Hospital, we are committed to staying at the forefront of medical innovation. The launch of our Advanced Robotic Orthopaedic Surgery Clinic underscores our promise to provide patients in Pune and surrounding areas with access to the most advanced healthcare technology available globally. This is not just about sophisticated machines -- it is about transforming patient experiences and outcomes."

Dr. (Col) S. S. Gill, Medical Director & Director, Medical Research, Jehangir Hospital adds, "Robotic joint replacement is the state-of-the-art method for precise articulation of the natural joint replaced by prosthesis. Precise articulation includes, matching limb length, joint angulation, joint stability, and ensuring that there is maximum correction of rotational deformities at the joint. This degree of precision also extends to significant muscle and tissue sparing surgery ensuring quicker recovery.The MAKO system is the most superior of all orthopaedic robots as it achieves each of the above advantages with the greatest accuracy. By selecting a MAKO Stryker system, Jehangir Hospital has reaffirmed its vision and mission of providing the best in class care to its patients as to be future ready at all times."

For consultations, contact the Advanced Robotic Orthopaedic Surgery Clinic at Jehangir Hospital today.

