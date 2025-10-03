New Delhi, October 3: Tata Motors demerger came into effect on October 1, 2025, marking the start of a new phase for the automaker. The company has now been separated into two distinct, publicly listed companies. The Tata Motors division is divided into two entities, one dedicated to commercial vehicles (CV) and one dedicated to passenger vehicles (PV). The restructuring was approved earlier by the board, regulators, and the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in compliance with legal and governance standards. Tata Motors has also announced the record date for demerger.

The demerger is intended to enable each division to function independently to focus on its unique market needs, growth opportunities, and capital requirements. Tata Motors seeks to strengthen operational efficiency and provide its shareholders with greater value through focused and efficient business management.

As per reports, Tata Motors commercial vehicle business covering buses, trucks, and other heavy-duty models is overseen by Girish Wagh. The passenger vehicle arm, which includes cars, SUVs, electric models, and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is under the leadership of Shailesh Chandra. As per reports, the share entitlement ratio will be 1:1, so that Tata Motors shareholders will hold the same proportion in both companies.

Tata Motors Record Date

As per a report of The Economic Times, Tata Motors has set October 14, 2025, as the record date for the planned demerger of its commercial vehicle division. On this day, each Tata Motors shareholder will be allotted one fully paid share of TMLCV for every share they own in Tata Motors, with each share carrying a face value of INR 2. These shares are proposed to be listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), once all regulatory approvals are completed.

Tata Motors has reportedly set October 10, 2025, as the record date to identify the eligible debenture holders of specific Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) that are slated to be transferred to TMLCV under the approved scheme.

