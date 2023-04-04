Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 4 (ANI/PNN): Jehangir Hospital Cancer Care Centre is considered one of the best centres in Pune, equipped with the latest machines and an experienced team of oncologists, onco-surgeons and medical oncologists. It has a 78-year-old legacy of providing treatment along with excellent clinical outcomes. Its team of qualified and experienced doctors provides innovative solutions for curing cancer.

Today, Jehangir Hospital is considered one of the best multi-speciality hospitals for cancer in the city. The centre not only treats the patient, but also helps the family to cope up with the disease by providing hope, comfort and assurance. Jehangir Hospital has set up a comprehensive screening programme for the early detection of cancer. The technology ensures that the detection process is minimally invasive, convenient to undergo, quick and almost painless. It has some of the most renowned oncologists in the country visiting Jehangir Hospital to treat patients and the team of experts in the oncological department continuously add palliative and end-of-life care to patients who deserve the best treatment.

Cancer is a condition in which cells grow abnormally in any part of the body. Cancer cells are known for rapidly multiplying despite the body's reaction and can spread to other parts of the body. The most prevalent cancer types worldwide are the type that affect different organs of the human body. Breast cancer and cervix cancer are the most common cancers in women. Jehangir Hospital is the best tertiary care hospital, equipped with state-of-the-art equipments to provide effective treatment for each and every organ based cancers.

Scope of service:

Surgical Oncology

* Breast Surgery

* Head and Neck Surgery

* Prostate Kidney & Bladder Cancer

* Liver, Gallbladder & Pancreas Cancer

* Stomach and Colon Cancer

* Thyroid Surgery, Parathyroid Surgery, Parotid Surgery

* Gastrointestinal Onco-surgery

* Uterus & Cervix Cancer

* Lung & Oesophagus Cancer

* Lymphatic Cells Cancer

* Blood Cancer

Medical Oncology

* Chemotherapy For All Solid Cancers

* Endocrine Therapy

* Latest Biological and Targeted Treatments for Solid Tumours

* Onco Day Care

* Dedicated Pharmacy

* Well-trained Certified Pharmacist for Chemo Administration

Prostate Cancer:

Prostate cancer occurs in the prostate gland which is responsible for producing the seminal fluid that helps in nourishment and transportation of sperm. The prostate gland is located below the bladder and in front of the rectum. Age and family history are the main risk factors for this cancer.

It is slow-growing cancer and is not easily detected because patients do not have significant symptoms until it reaches an advanced stage. That's the reason most men die of prostate cancer because it's dangerous.

Prostate cancer is the second most common type of cancer and sixth leading cause of cancer death amongst men. This cancer is constantly and rapidly increasing in India.Dr Pavan Rahangdale, Uro-Cancer surgeon at Jehangir hospital says, "Prostate Cancers are slow growing and hence completely curable if detected early. Men above 60 should get themselves checked to know the possibility of prostate cancer development in them. At Jehangir hospital we have a team of expert Urologist and Uroonco-surgeons who specialize in detection and treatment of Urological Cancer especially Laparoscopic and Open Surgical Procedures when needed. All test necessary for cancer care are available, Operation theaters are well equipped and post surgery caretakers are well experienced."

Skull-based cancers:

Skull base tumors all have one thing in common: They are a mass located next to or involving the skull bones. This mass often grows near the bottom of the brain or behind the eyes, nose, and ears.

A variety of skull base tumors exist. They typically grow inside the skull or nose/sinuses, although some grow on the exterior. They can be benign (noncancerous) or malignant (cancerous) depending on the type. Symptoms of skull base tumors vary and can develop slowly over time.

Centre for Neurosciences at Jehangir Hospital provides comprehensive evaluation and therapeutic services to a wide range of conditions like stroke, brain haemorrhage, backache, spinal disorders, neuro-oncology, epilepsy and a neuro rehab for other neurological ailments. The department is equipped with advanced neuro-diagnostic services including EEG, EMG, NCV for the evaluation of a multitude of neurological conditions to provide accurate diagnosis and treatment of even the most complex cases.

Dr Ravindra Sardesai, consultant senior ENT surgeon at Jehangir hospital says, "Skullbase tumors were thought to be inaccessible. They needed very large cuts on face or opening of skull. Today, with combined efforts of by ENT and neurosurgeon and use of endoscope, microscope and special instrumentation has made their successful treatment possible. Even very large tumors can be removed without any facial cuts"

Gastrointestinal cancers:

The most commonly encountered GI cancers are colorectal, oesophagogastric, pancreatic and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). Each tumour type demonstrates a distinct epidemiology, presentation, spectrum of clinical behaviour and requires a unique treatment approach.

The Centre for Gastroenterology at Jehangir Hospital is equipped with all the Diagnostic and Therapeutic modalities including a state-of-the-art Endoscopy Centre. Qualified medical gastroenterologists perform all the Diagnostic and Therapeutic Endoscopic work. The institution's surgeons are well trained to perform all the routine, as well as redo and complex surgeries. Advanced GI endoscopy uses an extremely high resolution endoscope which can diagnose very small (1 to 2 mm) lesions or anomalies including early cancer and many diseases which usually require surgery can be treated non-invasively and without any incision through advanced endoscopes.

Ovarian and Gynaecological cancers:

Gynaecological Cancers are considered to be among the most common cancers among women worldwide and in India, Second only to breast cancer, Ovarian and cervical cancer are the most common gynaecological cancers.

The current cancer scenario in women in the country definitely warrants measures towards early detection, diagnosis and state of the art advanced treatments.

Ovarian cancer has rightly been given the sobriquet "The Silent Killer" Ovarian cancer does not present with any specific signs and symptoms. Most symptoms mimic common complaints like indigestion, bloating, urinary tract symptoms, thus leading to delay in diagnosis. 70%of cases are diagnosed in the late stage 3 or 4 of the disease. And outcome is poor, with a median progression free survival of 9- 12months and median overall survival of 18-24months.

Ovarian Cancer is slowly emerging as one the most common cancers among Indian women with the highest incidence being noted in Pune and Delhi. Research states that the age-standardized incidence rates (ASR) for ovarian cancer varies from 0.9 to 8.4 per 100,000 person years amongst various registries.

Advanced-stage ovarian cancer warrants aggressive treatment approaches and patient outcome is highly dependent on the treatment administered.

Currently, the treatment of ovarian cancer is aggressive cytoreductive surgery along with a new loco regional therapeutic modality named Hyperthermic Intra Peritoneal Chemotherapy (HIPEC)

This procedure requires surgical expertise and a dedicated peri-operative multidisciplinary team care for a successful outcome.

HIPEC stands for Hyperthermic Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy. This is a two-step procedure that treats cancer that has spread in a person's abdomen. Heat and Chemotherapy work together to kill the cancer cells along with surgery that helps to remove cancer that has spread within the abdominal cavity. This treatment has proven effective for treatment of ovarian and colon cancers that has spread inside the abdomen and has certainly provided hope to several patients in whom such metastatic disease was earlier deemed incurable

Dr Snita Sinukumar, Consultant Surgical Oncologist at the Jehangir Hospital, Her core speciality includes Gynaecologic Oncology and GI and Peritoenal Surface Oncology. She has specialized training from the National Cancer Institute (Fondaziones IRCCS), Milan, Italy, in peritoneal surface malignancy and HIPEC. "Jehangir hospital is the only hospital in the city performing the highest number of cases of HIPEC and is well equipped with the state-of-the-art devices and technologies and with the surgical expertise and multidisciplinary care at Jehangir hospital this advanced procedure is being performed successfully routinely and under the expert guidance of the oncology team, medical team and nursing team have successfully treated several such metastatic cancers patients'', says Dr Snita Sinukumar.

Head and Neck Cancer:

Head & neck cancers are a group of cancers arising in the head & neck region, which includes the upper aerodigestive tract (i.e oral cavity/mouth, oropharynx/ Area of the Throat behind the mouth, nasal cavity, paranasal sinuses, nasopharynx/ area of the throat behind the nasal cavity, larynx/ voice box, hypopharynx/ area of the throat behind the voice box, trachea/ wind pipe, cervical esophagus/ upper end of the food pipe), thyroid gland, parathyroid glands, salivary glands (i.e parotid gland, submandibular gland, sublingual gland and minor salivary glands), ear, temporal bone, scalp, face & neck skin, soft tissue, bones and associated lymph nodes. Most head & neck cancers begin in the mucosal surfaces of the upper aerodigestive tract, predominantly affecting the squamous cells causing squamous cell carcinomas that are very common. Lesser common head & neck cancers affect cells other than squamous cells to cause adenocarcinomas, lymphomas, sarcomas etc. Oral Cavity/ Mouth Cancers, Larynx Cancers, Pharynx/Throat Cancers and Thyroid Cancers are commoner than the other head and neck cancers.

Risk factors potentiating the development of head & neck cancers include Tobacco usage, Betel Nut/ Areca Nut/ Pan usage, Alcohol consumption, Opium/ Marijuana usage, Dental factors causing Trauma (i.e Sharp Jagged Teeth, Ill Fitting Dentures, Poor Oral Hygiene, Usage of Strong Alcohol Based Mouth Cleansers like Listerine), Pre-malignant Lesion, Viral Infections (Human Papilloma Virus, Epstein Barr Virus, Herpes Simplex Virus, Human Immuno-deficiency Virus), Immunodeficiency (Post Transplant, AIDS), Occupational Exposure, Chemical Exposure Radiation, Genetic Factors, Unhealthy Diet, Long Standing Goitre.

Jehangir Hospital, is adept in performing major complex head and neck cancer surgeries and reconstructions including microvascular free flaps. Since most patients present at an advanced stage, the onco team need to resort to fibre-optic bronchoscopy guided intubations.

"Our team of physicians, anaesthetists, head and neck surgical oncologist, plastic surgeon, radiologist, onco-pathologist, transfusion medicine team, ICU doctors and staff, physiotherapy department, dieticians are instrumental in the smooth sailing surgical management of our head and neck cancer patients. Although, surgery is the mainstay of treatment for most head & neck cancers, multi-modality treatment in the form of radiation therapy or chemoradiation is warranted for advanced stage tumors or those with high risk features on the final histopathology report. Our team of medical oncologists and radiation oncologists ensure superlative management of our locally advanced head and neck cancer patients" says Dr Vidita Powle, Consultant Head and neck Surgical Oncologist at Jehangir Hospital.

Breast Cancer:

Jehangir Hospital is the only hospital in Pune with dedicated Breast Care Centre with the latest technology, highly trained consultants and support staff. The Jehangir Breast Care Centre provides specialised care for all breast diseases including benign diseases, malignant tumours, reconstructive surgeries, oncoplastic surgeries, and cosmetic surgeries (breast enhancement, breast reduction, and breast lift procedures). Utmost care is taken to provide the best possible results with minimum morbidity. Jehangir Breast Care Centre's main focus is Breast Oncoplastic Surgery, which combines the principles of Breast Cancer surgery as well as aesthetic surgery. While this surgery definitely has aesthetic benefits, it is completely safe with respect to the removal of the cancerous tissue as well, and has rarely any severe complications.

"We have established a unit of oncoplastic surgery in the hospital. All types of equipments which is required for the procedure's success, also keeping safety in mind is available. In the past, mastectomy was the gold standards for breast cancer, but as of today the gold standard for treatment is oncoplastic breast surgery. The most important aspect of oncoplastic surgery is the breast conservation surgery which not only improves the quality of life, it also seems to enhance cure rates with good aesthetic result and post-operative hospital stay is just one day. We also have a very skilled team which assists me during all these procedures", concluded Dr Chaityanand Koppiker - Director, Department of onco-sciences at Jehangir Hospital

Chemotherapy Daycare Centre:

The Chemotherapy Day Care Centre at Jehangir Hospital, is a full-fledged cancer clinic with a well-equipped chemotherapy day care centre. It is designed to look af ter the patients who have been advised short therapies/procedures and do not require night stay in hospital. One of the USPs of the centre is the scalp cooling machine which minimises the hair loss. The patients are given treatment in the day care centre during the day time so that the patient is able to go home the same day. Being a specialised Cancer Care Clinic, it has a 360-degree approach to the wellness of the patients. There are experienced Oncologists, Paediatric Oncologists, Haematologists and Pain and Palliative Care Specialists. All staff - nurses, technicians, clinical nutritionist, pharmacist and others are well-trained in oncology care.

Our USP consists of a multi-disciplinary tumour board that provides an individualised treatment plan for patients.

* Provides comprehensive cancer treatment in the field of surgical and Chemotherapy * In-house Blood Bank

* Provides screening for various cancers including investigation, diagnosis and treatment of the problem

* Guidance is given to the patient as well as the family based on the condition the patient is going

* Provides cancer treatments such as gastrointestinal tract tumours, head and neck tumours, paediatric malignancies, etc.

* Chemotherapy - day care - haematology

* Facility for hair cooling machine to reduce side effects

* Facility for special type of treatment for HIPEC (Hyperthermic Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy)

* Integrated Breast Care - Diagnosis - Surgery - Reconstruction

* Latest treatment for immunotherapy

* Oncology Palliative care full-fledged integrated centre

* Certified Nurses to administer and Clinical Pharmacologist to Monitor

