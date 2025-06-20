OP Jindal University

Tokyo [Japan], June 20: To strengthen the bilateral Higher Education Relationship and to enhance the democratic values shared by India and Japan, the Founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University Prof. (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar will address the Japan Parliament - the Diet - on 24 June, 2025. This prominent and highly esteemed address to Japanese Parliamentarians aims to reinforce the democratic principles shared by the two countries and is also a celebration of India at 75 and how the country has accomplished its commitment to the principles it was founded upon.

As part of the shared democratic agenda, the Vice Chancellor Dr. Raj Kumar and Indian delegates will visit the Japanese Parliament for a Dialogue with the Members of the National Diet of Japan. The visit will also feature a special Address by Dr. Abhishek M. Singhvi, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court of India and a Member of Parliament, on the theme: "India and Japan: Partners in Democracy, Drivers of Innovation, and Architects of a Sustainable Future".

Dr. Raj Kumar's academic and intellectually high-profile visit involves an ambitious and extensive series of activities and events across Japan over the coming week. Accompanied by Senior Advocate of the Supreme Court of India Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi and a high-level delegation of academics and legal luminaries Dr. Raj Kumar aims to foster a long-term association with leading institutions, academics and public thought leaders to introduce reinforce the higher education relationship between the two countries.

The 2nd India-Japan Higher Education Forum 2025 will be held today evening on 20th June, 2025 along with the Unveiling the Vision Statement of the Singhvi Centre for Constitutional, Parliamentary and Legal Studies at O. P Jindal Global University. The Education Forum will involve a Panel Discussion on Universities of the Future: Promoting Democracy, Dialogue, and Development in Asia and Beyond in Tokyo."

The Chief Guest will be His Excellency Mr. Sibi George, Ambassador of India to Japan and Guest of Honour will be Dr. Abhishek M. Singhvi, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court of India. Vice Chancellor Dr. C Raj Kumar will open the discussion with the panelists: Prof. Matthew J. Wilson, President and Dean, Temple University Japan Campus; Prof. Miki Sugimura, President Sophia University; Prof. Noriyuki Takahashi, Musashi University; Prof. Sawako Shirahase, Senior Vice Rector and Assistant Secretary General of United Nations, United Nations University; Prof. Yujin Yaguchi, Vice President, University of Tokyo; Prof. Maki Kunimatsu, Vice President, Chuo University and Hon'ble Mr. Justice Michael D. Wilson, Former Judge, Supreme Court of Hawaii, USA and Distinguish Prof. of Law at O. P Jindal Global University.

Prof. (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar said, "There are three key themes to focus on with our Japanese counterparts: higher education collaborations and new partnerships, an insight into Indian democratic values and practices and a deep and incisive discourse on climate challenges facing our countries. India has been growing at a phenomenal pace and has recently emerged as the third largest economy in the world. We have had a long-standing and resilient relationship with Japan; with interactions and meetings for cooperation held regularly at the highest level of decision-makers across our country. This visit will further build on these foundations and bring together like-minded intellectuals, academics and professionals to enhance our cultural and educational relationship."

There will be multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed during the visit with leading Japanese Universities which include Asia University, Chuo University, Doshisha University, Osaka Gakuin University and Kansai University to name a few. These MoUs will enable student exchanges, research collaborations, academic partnerships and more.

Later, as part of the UNU Conversation series on India and the World: Democracy, Development and Justice Dr. Abhishek M. Singhvi, and Dr. C Raj Kumar will address the United Nations University in Tokyo and they will be joined by Prof. (Dr.) Tshilidzi Marwala, Rector, United Nations University: Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations. This landmark event has been jointly organized by Singhvi Centre for Constitutional, Parliamentary & Legal Studies, at O.P. Jindal Global University.

"India and Japan have had a farsighted socio-economic, political and cultural relationship. As a lawyer, I believe that we have a shared vision for the rule of law and the rights and duties of the individual citizens in a democracy. India has been independent for 75 years and the country has overcome many challenges and has remained true to its fundamental principles. It is a unique country with a diverse culture, geography and population with many languages, beliefs and communities. Yet, we have always found common ground towards development, growth and human upliftment and this has made the Indian democracy stronger and resilient," Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi said.

During the visit, Dr Raj. Kumar will also address students at Temple University Japan, Kyoto Campus for a lecture on India at 75: The Story of the World's Largest Democracy in the presence of Prof. Matthew J. Wilson, President and Dean, Temple University Japan Campus.

As part of the shared concerns around climate change and the environment by India and Japan, Dr. Raj Kumar will inaugurate the Japan-India Sustainability Conclave and Release of JGU's Sustainability Development Report 2025. This will be followed by a Panel Discussion on The Role of Governance Framework in Supporting Biodiversity Conservation and Accelerating Green Innovation with a Special Address by Prof. (Dr.) Kensuke Fukushi, Director, Institute for Future Initiatives at the University of Tokyo.

Other panelists are Prof. Atsushi Kota, Dean Graduate School of Asia-Pacific Studies Waseda University, Dr. Anupam Khajuria, Research Fellow and Academic Associate UNU-IAS, Prof. Masahiro Sugiyama, Institute for Future Initiatives, University of Tokyo and Prof. Shizuka Hashimoto, Graduate School of Agricultural and Life Sciences University of Tokyo.

This will be followed by a seminar hosted by Kyoto University, Kiko Network and JGU on Lessons from Recent Climate Lawsuits in the United States and India: Implications for Japan in Kyoto; including a Lecture on Climate Litigation in the United States by Hon'ble Mr. Justice Michael D. Wilson, followed by a Lecture on Eco-Constitutionalism in India: Environment Rights, Judicial Activism, and the Role of Civil Society by Dr. C Raj Kumar and a discourse on Law Policy and the Planet: India's Pathways to Achieving the SDGs by Dr. Abhishek M. Singhvi.

The delegation also includes Hon'ble Mr. Justice Michael D. Wilson, Former Judge, Supreme Court of Hawaii, USA and Distinguished Professor of Law at O. P Jindal Global University Other members of the delegation will include Prof. R Padmanabhan, Dean Office of Academic Governance, JGU and Prof. (Dr.) Vesselin Popovski, Vice Dean and Executive Director Centre for the Study of the United Nations at JGU and Prof (Dr.) Akhil Bhardwaj, Vice Dean and Director Office of International Affairs and Global Initiatives.

